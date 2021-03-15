Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week.
Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions.
Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention patents being the most important in terms of the creation of technical ideas.
It was the second time that TSMC had filed more than 1,000 patent applications in one year, after filing 1,333 applications in 2019, the office said.
TSMC, which has a market share of more than 50 percent in the global pure wafer foundry business, has been eager to develop new processes to cement its technology lead over its peers, it said.
Among domestic companies, PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) came in second with 523 patent applications, including 334 invention patents, 85 utility model patents and 104 design patents, the office said.
It was followed by flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) with 466 applications, communication network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) with 420 applications and the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) with 352 applications, the office said.
Among foreign applicants, US semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc came in second with 652 patent applications, including 615 invention patents, six utility model patents and 31 design patents, it said.
It was followed by three Japanese companies: electronics component maker Nitto Denko Corp with 461 applications, semiconductor supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd with 460 applications and memory chipmaker Kioxia Corp with 338 applications, the office said.
Amid a technology innovation trend in the financial sector, eight Taiwanese banks finished among the top 100 local patent applicants in Taiwan, it said.
They included Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) in 19th place among domestic patent applicants, Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) in 21st place and Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) in 37th place, the office said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first