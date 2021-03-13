China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise prices by 8.3 percent on a quarterly basis for local deliveries next quarter, citing strong demand and rising raw material prices.
Steel prices for next month are to rise 1.7 percent, CSC said.
The Kaohsiung-based firm updates prices to reflect market conditions for products such as hot-rolled steel on a monthly basis, while the updates are quarterly for other products, such as automotive steel.
Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times
“Our principle is to set prices that are steady, gentle, opportune and balanced,” the company said in a news release. “We have taken the competitiveness of the steel industry, the cost of raw materials and price pressure on steel companies into account.”
CSC said that it anticipates strong demand globally, domestically and in China.
“The signs of a global recovery in manufacturing are clear,” it said. “Demand for automobiles, basic infrastructure and appliances is rapidly increasing.”
“The World Steel Association predicts an increase in global steel demand of 4.1 percent,” CSC said.
On the demand side, companies have been slow to restore capacity to what it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On the supply side, due to the impact of COVID-19 and extreme weather, some blast furnaces in Asia and Europe have been slow to return to production,” CSC said. “Together with disruptions in logistics, we have seen major delays.”
Downstream Taiwanese steel inventory “has reached the lowest point in years,” it said.
CSC cited high costs of raw materials, such as iron ore, scrap steel and smelting materials, for its increase of average steel prices.
“The cost of iron ore reached US$178 per tonne at one point,” the company said. “This is not too far from the all-time high of US$194.”
“Globally, steel companies are continuing to absorb the pressure of high raw material costs,” it said. “Going into the traditional strong season of the second quarter, there is clearly space for steel products that are priced each quarter to become more expensive, especially in cases where prices have fallen far behind monthly-priced products.”
Monthly-priced hot-rolled steel and cold-rolled steel are to rise NT$450 per tonne each, while electromagnetic coils are to go up in a range from NT$600 to NT$1,200 per tonne, CSC said.
For quarterly priced products, steel boards are to rise NT$2,500 per tonne, hot-rolled high-carbon steel by NT$2,800 per tonne and automotive steel by NT$2,800 per tonne, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first