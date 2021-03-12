Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a supplier of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday forecast that revenue could grow at an annual pace of 20 percent this year, as a supply crunch and strong demand drive up prices.
The estimate is conservative, the company said, as it is based on it not increasing shipments.
Last year, revenue rose 23 percent to NT$47.56 billion (US$1.68 billion) from NT$38.64 billion.
Photo: CNA
Supply constraints have pushed up the prices for certain flash memorychip controllers, which have surged as much as 50 percent due to price hikes of key components and packaging services, Phison said.
“Supply is very tight. Customers have recently offered to pay higher prices voluntarily to secure shipments,” Phison chairman Pua Khein-seng (潘健成) told a virtual investors’ conference yesterday.
As supply restraints continue, the company has had to ration chips, he said.
Samsung Electronics Co’s closure of its fabs in Austin, Texas, due to an unprecedented cold snap, has added to the already short supply of chip controllers, he added.
Phison has received requests from customers to increase chip supply in the past two to three weeks, indicating that the effects from Samsung’s fab shutdown could be severe, Pua said.
The company is optimistic about this year’s business outlook, he added.
“The first quarter will be a good [season],” he said. “This year as a whole will be a growing year for Phison. We have a good chance to see a significant expansion.”
The company has set an internal target to boost revenue to NT$100 billion, as it is broadening its product portfolios to flash memory controllers and modules used in enterprise solid-state drives, and automotive and industrial devices.
It is also expanding its workforce, with plans to hire 500 new engineers, it said.
Commenting on key component supply constraints faced by most companies, Phison said it should not be a problem for the firm, as it has amassed inventories of passive components that should last for 10 months, and it designs power management chips in-house.
Net profit surged 91.5 percent to NT$8.71 billion last year, compared with NT$4.55 billion the previous year, benefiting from asset-disposal gains. Earnings per share climbed to NT$44.14, up from NT$23.05 in 2019.
Nonoperating profit climbed to NT$5.8 billion last year, from NT$141 million.
The company’s board of directors proposed a cash dividend distribution of NT$23 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 52 percent.
The board also approved a proposal to issue cash dividends twice per year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to