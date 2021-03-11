T3EX Global Holdings Corp’s (台驊) board of directors has approved a proposal to distribute a record cash dividend of NT$3.2 per share after the company’s net profit surged 117 percent to NT$541 million (US$19.1 million) last year.
The proposed cash divided suggests a payout ratio of 68 percent based on T3EX’s earnings per share of NT$4.72 and a yield of 6.68 percent based on its closing share price of NT$47.9 in Taipei trading yesterday.
“It is our goal to maintain a payout ratio of above 60 percent, as we want to attract investors with higher yields. Given that our earnings per share hit a new high last year, we decided to boost the cash dividends,” T3EX told the Taipei Times by telephone.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
From 2015 to 2019, its payout ratio ranged from 60 to 72 percent, it added.
The freight-forwarding and logistics services provider attributed last year’s record profits to higher freight rates and its success in booking cargo capacity, despite demand outpacing supply, allowing its revenue to grow 34.66 percent annually to a record NT$15.16 billion.
Revenue from ocean freight-forwarding service accounted for 52 percent of its total sales, with another 33 percent derived from its air freight-forwarding service, 5 percent from its rail business in China and another 10 percent from its logistics services in China, company data showed.
Its profit margin from its ocean freight-forwarding service grew 22 percent annually to NT$1.34 billion, buoyed by increases in freight rates on all major shipping routes, such as from Asia to Europe, from Asia to North America and intra-Asia, the company said.
Rising air cargo rates raised its margin from air cargo forwarding service by 33 percent to NT$706 million, it added.
T3EX reported a 409 percent gain in the volume of goods transported via its railway business in China, as, given a tight market for air and sea cargo, many customers opted to have their goods transported from China to Europe or Russia by rail, it said.
T3EX forecast that shipping and air cargo rates would remain high until the end of June, as it would not be easy for shippers and airlines to boost their capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
While revenue from China accounted for 71 percent of the total, the company aims to diversify its revenue stream this year by expanding its operation in Taiwan and Southeast Asia, it said.
“Given the US-China trade war and supply chain transfer, we think it is time to focus on markets other than China. We are optimistic about business growth in Southeast Asia, as exports are expected to remain high this year,” the company said.
Sales from its operations in Taiwan and Southeast Asia rose 23 percent and 36 percent respectively last year, making up 17 percent and 8.6 percent of its total revenue, company data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first