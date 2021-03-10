The consumer price index (CPI) last month climbed 1.37 percent year-on-year as prices in all categories rose during the Lunar New Year holiday, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The index climbed to its highest level in a year and reversed a 0.6 percent decline in January, attributable mainly to the week-long holiday, when babysitting wages and travel expenses rose conspicuously, the agency said.
The inflationary gauge could rise further this month and beyond to reflect higher international fuel and raw material prices, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
However, consumer prices remained stable, the agency said, adding that the CPI declined 0.8 percent after seasonal adjustments and the average CPI for the first two months of this year rose only a mild 0.59 percent.
Of the categories, costs of miscellaneous items posted the biggest advance of 2.84 percent, as barber shops doubled their prices during the holiday, the agency said.
Transportation and communication prices, a consistent drag in the past few years due to cheaper oil prices, rose 2.31 percent after airlines raised their fares by 23.41 percent, it said.
Educational and entertainment costs grew 1.88 percent, while clothing prices rose 1.52 percent, the agency said, adding that the increase was caused by bigger discounts being offered a year earlier.
Food costs grew 0.24 percent, as prices of eggs and meat rose 4.89 percent and 3.99 percent respectively, offsetting cheaper fruit prices, it said.
Core CPI, a more reliable long-term consumer price monitor because it excludes volatile items, advanced 1.63 percent year-on-year, the agency said.
The wholesale price index, a measure of production costs, contracted 0.35 percent as declines in fuel and raw material prices significantly slowed, it said.
The new producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, increased 0.84 percent from a month earlier as firms passed their cost burdens on to consumers, the agency said.
The PPI in the first two months declined 1.24 percent year-on-year, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based