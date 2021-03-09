Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) yesterday approved a three-year sustainability-linked loan (SLL) to audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律實業), the first such loan granted by a local bank.
However, the bank did not reveal the amount of the loan.
Foreign banks were the first to offer SLLs in Taiwan. DBS Bank Taiwan (星展銀行) provided NT$2 billion (US$70.66 million at the current exchange rate) of SLLs to AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) in 2019, followed by HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd’s (匯豐台灣商銀) two SLLs totaling NT$450 million to Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子) last year.
Photo: CNA
Like HSBC Taiwan and DBS Taiwan, Taipei Fubon would lower the loan’s interest rate if the borrower’s sustainability performance improves, which includes greenhouse gas emissions, power management and energy efficiency, the bank told the Taipei Times.
HSBC Taiwan also encouraged its borrowers to use the loans for their operations related to green energy or greenhouse emissions reduction, but Taipei Fubon said it has no such requirements.
“While green loans are only used to finance green projects, capital from SLLs can be used for general corporate purposes, according to the sustainability linked loan principal set by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association,” the bank said.
“This would provide more flexibility for borrowers, but we would incentivize them to improve sustainability performance by rate cuts,” it said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission is looking into the international standards on SLLs and would consider issuing guidelines for banks on the conditions to approve such loans, a commission official familiar with the matter said by telephone yesterday.
The guidelines might have a definition of SLL, as well as regulations about banks’ and debtors’ information disclosure about how the special loans boost companies’ sustainability performance, the official said.
“The Taipei Exchange has named 16 specific purposes for which the proceeds from a sustainable bond can be used, such as green energy, water conservation, affordable housing and food safety, and the proceeds from an SLL might apply to the same purposes,” the official said.
Companies should set a sustainability target before taking out a loan, and explain how they would appoint an independent third-party agency to evaluate if the debtors meet their targets, the official added.
Banks can set their own rules until the commission issues guidelines, but they should confirm that the loans are utilized properly, the official said.
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to