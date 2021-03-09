Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) yesterday announced a plan to issue NT$17.65 billion (US$623.6 million) of unsecured corporate bonds next month, as the state-run utility aims to raise funds to build new liquefied natural gas (LNG) generators at the Taichung Power Plant, a combined-cycle LNG generator project in Taoyuan’s Datan Power Plant, the 7th Transmission and Substation Project as well as other investments.
The debt would comprise NT$3.4 billion of five-year bonds with a yield of 0.45 percent, NT$10.55 billion of seven-year bonds with a yield of 0.55 percent and NT$3.7 billion of 10-year bonds with a yield of 0.62 percent, Taipower said in a statement.
The bond sale would be Taipower’s first this year and the utility would repay bondholders with a lump sum at maturity, it said.
Photo: Lin Jing-hua, Taipei Times
The power generation projects would increase the diversity and strength of Taiwan’s power supply, Taipower said.
The utility has recently completed an ultra-high-voltage transmission line between New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) and Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), after 18 years of construction.
Inaugurated on Saturday, the transmission line, which spans 105 towers across 40km, is running at full capacity, Taipower said, adding that it would help stabilize the electricity supply in northern Taiwan.
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers, yesterday said that it has acquired a 70.27 percent stake in German competitor Siltronic AG, in a public bid that ended four days ago. With the acquisition of a controlling stake in Siltronic, the Taiwanese company is to become the world’s second-largest silicon wafer supplier. Last month, GlobalWafers secured more than 50 percent of Siltronic shares with an offer of 4.35 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) in a public tender that was due to end on Feb. 10, but the acceptance period was extended until Monday. In a statement released yesterday, the Hsinchu-based
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state
CHASING AFTER THE US: China is scrambling to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components such as computer chips, an issue that has become more urgent China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI) in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the US. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing — areas in which US firms now hold sway. Beijing would also aim to get 56 percent of the country on faster 5G networks. Nationwide research and development spending is to increase by more than 7 percent annually, which “is expected to