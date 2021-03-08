Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a key supplier to Apple Inc, on Thursday said its sales last month soared 84.81 percent annually to NT$401.89 billion (US$14.21 billion), its highest-ever figure for February.
Analysts attributed the growth to strong demand for Apple’s iPhone 12 models.
The increase came despite a reduced number of working days due to a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday.
Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times
However, as last month had fewer working days than January, Hon Hai’s consolidated sales dropped 19.66 percent from NT$500.22 billion a month earlier.
Hon Hai said its consumer electronics division was the best performer on a month-on-month basis, followed by its cloud technology-based device division, computers and related devices division, and its electronic components division.
Compared with a year earlier, its consumer electronics operations was the best performer last month, ahead of the electronic components operations, computer and related operations, and cloud technology-based operations, Hon Hai said.
In the first two months of this year, consolidated sales totaled NT$902.11 billion, up 55 percent from NT$582.03 billion a year earlier, when the COVID-19 pandemic affected global demand, it said.
Hon Hai said it expects sales to drop this quarter by a double-digit percentage from last quarter, due to a slow-season effect, while growing at a double-digit pace from a year earlier.
Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) has said that market momentum would likely continue growing in the first half of this year from the end of last year, so the company is unlikely to be affected by the traditional slow-season effect in the first quarter.
Analysts said Hon Hai’s revenue in the first quarter could fall by about 30 percent from the previous quarter, but rise 35 percent from a year earlier to top NT$1.25 trillion.
