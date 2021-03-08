The total of non-cash payments for private consumption might rise to NT$6 trillion (US$212.2 billion) in Taiwan in 2023, up from NT$3.85 trillion last year, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.
The commission had forecast that non-cash payments would reach 52 percent of the nation’s private consumption by the end of last year, but its data showed that it only accounted for 40 percent, Department of Planning Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) said.
The FSC has previously recorded payments by credit cards, stored-value cards such as EasyCard and iPass card, as well as electronic payment services Jkopay and Line Pay Money as non-cash payments, the commission said.
Photo: Chang Jing-ya, Taipei Times
Given that most online shops accept payment by ATM transfer, the FSC would from now on also consider some ATM transfers as non-cash payments for private consumption, the commission said.
“It was not easy to decide which ATM transfers should be booked as non-cash payments for consumption, but transfers from private to corporate accounts likely fulfill the criteria,” Lin said.
Among the total cross-bank ATM transfers of NT$9.4 trillion, NT$1.1 trillion, or 11 percent, were from private to corporate accounts, he said.
If these transfers were considered in last year’s data, non-cash payment for private consumption would be NT$4.95 trillion, or 51.5 percent of total payments, he said.
As more people prefer electronic payment tools and credit cards, non-cash payments might rise to NT$6 trillion in 2023, Lin said.
More non-cash payments would benefit the economy in multiple aspects, as non-cash tools are more transparent and efficient, and the cost of producing coins and paper money would drop, he said.
E-payment firms, including Jkopay Co (街口電子支付) and Line Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路), would later this year launch a cross-platform transfer mechanism, Lin said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
RARE POSITION: IHS Markit expects exports to increase by about 13 percent this year, as demand for electronics worldwide has recovered significantly since last year Taiwan’s economy might expand 4.1 percent this year, accelerating from a 3.11 percent pickup last year, as its exports would continue to benefit from surging demand for electronics products amid and after the COVID-19 pandemic, global research body IHS Markit said yesterday. Taiwan has been one of the world’s most resilient economies during the pandemic-triggered recession last year. Economic indicators at the beginning of this year signal improving growth momentum for its economy over the coming months, as the global economy and trade rebounds, the US-British information provider said. According to the latest IHS Markit survey of business confidence in Taiwan, the
RECRUITMENT: The latest hiring drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled a plan to hire 9,000 people this year in the latest round of recruitment as the chipmaker races to boost capacity to alleviate a chip crunch and safeguard its technology advantage. TSMC’s talent recruitment this year might be the most ambitious in its history, while last year’s drive of 8,000 added recruits doubled the 4,000 new hires that it averaged over the preceding few years. The latest drive — for fabs in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan — aims to catch up with growth in the company and new technology development, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said. The
Clean energy use and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions are the common consciousness of all countries in the world. Among them, the introduction of renewable energy storage systems and the promotion of electric vehicles are the unanimous implementation of governments and enterprises around the world. The most critical strategic component is the lithium ion battery. Whoever has a higher energy density, lower cost, and higher safety lithium battery will control the development trend of this wave of safer lithium battery technology. All-solid-state batteries are a goal that everyone is striving to pursue. However, the stable and large scale production of solid-state