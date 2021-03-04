Hon Hai sets up EV cybersecurity alliance

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced the establishment of an industry group dedicated to cybersecurity for electric vehicles (EVs).

The E-Vehicle Cybersecurity Alliance, which was launched at a forum in Taipei by the Hon Hai Research Institute and the Chinese Cryptology and Information Security Association, would ensure that EVs are safe from hackers, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said.

Taiwan’s business sector, research institutes and the government should work together to facilitate the development of data-secure vehicles, he added.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Young Liu, center, and business representatives attend a cybersecurity forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

“Hacking used to be a problem limited to computers, but in the age of 5G, everything can be hacked because everything is online,” Liu said. “It will be a key challenge in the next 10 or 20 years. If your vehicle is hacked, it can easily be stolen. It is not just an information technology problem, but the problem of every EV owner.”

Wu Tsung-cheng (吳宗成), a professor at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, said that cybersecurity and privacy are indispensable in EV development.

The alliance would help build a safe and reliable environment for EV users, Wu said.

“US entrepreneur Marc Andreessen famously said that software is eating the world, but now software 2.0 is eating software 1.0,” Hon Hai chief technology officer William Wei (魏國張) said. “This means that instead of coding directly, programmers are using artificial intelligence to generate code.”

The Hon Hai Research Institute was inaugurated in January to focus on new technology development, including EVs. It has five main areas of research: artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, next-generation communications, cybersecurity and quantum computing.

Additional reporting by CNA