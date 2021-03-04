The government’s business climate monitor signaled “yellow-red” for a second straight month in January, as strong demand for electronic and non-technology products ramped up business at local suppliers, the National Development Council said yesterday.
The gauge gained three points to 37, the highest in a decade, NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said, adding that the reading is only 1 point away from “overheating,” which might happen later this quarter in light of improving economic barometers.
“The demand and production fronts are gathering momentum across tech and non-tech sectors, as the economic landscape brightens at home and abroad,” Wu said.
Photo: CNA
The council uses a five-color system to portray the nation’s economic picture, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition toward a recession or a boom.
Wu said that the gauge might in the next few months turn “red,” as the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics last month projected double-digit percentage increases for exports through the first half of this year, partly due to a low base last year.
Wu said that the “yellow-red” signal was due to frontloading demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when most Taiwanese companies took one week off.
That explained why exports and imports of electronics and machinery equipment were upgraded from “green” to “yellow-red,” the council said.
Meanwhile, revenue measures for wholesale, retail and restaurant operators turned from “yellow-red” to “red,” it said.
The positive trend is to continue as COVID-19 vaccines are more widely available, Wu said.
However, the public health crisis remains the biggest uncertainty, he added.
The index of leading indicators, which predicts the economic situation for the following six months, grew 0.78 percent to 107.07, as almost all subindices registered positive cyclical movements except the index on new construction floor space, the council said.
The US government is planning a new stimulus package of US$1.9 trillion that would help people and firms in the US affected by the pandemic and facilitate the country’s economic recovery, Wu said, adding that Taiwanese exports would likely benefit from that.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic state, grew 1.07 percent to 105.5, as all of its seven measures increased, the council said.
Local tech firms would continue to benefit from ongoing global shortages of electronic and vehicle parts, Wu said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase in sales in the first quarter of this year to US$12.91 billion, up from US$10.31 billion a year earlier, as its production is at full capacity, market advisory firm TrendForce Corp said in a note last week. The increase would help TSMC cement its leadership in the industry by taking a 56 percent market share in the global pure wafer foundry business, TrendForce said. Its forecast was in line with TSMC’s estimate in January, which pointed to a range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion for the
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way