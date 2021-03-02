Solid demand for technology goods drove extended growth in Asia’s factories last month, but a slowdown in China underscored the challenges facing the region as it seeks a sustainable recovery from the shattering COVID-19 pandemic blow.
The vaccine rollouts globally and a pickup in demand provided optimism for a vast number of businesses that had grappled for months with a cash flow crunch and falling profits.
In Japan, manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years, while South Korea’s exports rose for a fourth straight month last month, suggesting the region’s export-reliant economies were benefiting from robust global trade.
Photo: AP
On the flip side, China’s factory activity grew at the slowest pace in nine months, hit by a domestic flareup of COVID-19 and soft demand from countries under renewed lockdown measures.
“In all, the softer pace of activity in today’s [Chinese] manufacturing print is likely to be temporary, and we expect the growth momentum to pick up on the back of a broadening out of the domestic demand recovery and a pickup in global demand,” HSBC Holdings PLC economist Erin Xin said.
“However, household consumption, while recovering, has not yet fully reached pre-pandemic levels of growth, due to continued labor market pressure,” Xin said.
China was the first major economy to lead the recovery from the COVID-19 shock, so any signs of prolonged cooling in Asia’s engine of growth would likely be a cause for concern.
However, with the global rebound still in early days, analysts said the outlook was brightening as companies increased output to restock inventory on hopes vaccine rollouts would normalize economic activity.
“The recovery in durable-goods demand is continuing, which is creating a positive cycle for manufacturers in Asia,” said Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics as Oxford Economics.
“As vaccine rollouts ease uncertainties over the outlook, capital expenditure will gradually pick up. That will benefit Japan, which is strong in exports of capital goods,” he said.
China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) last month fell to 50.9, the lowest level since May last year, but still above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
That was in line with official manufacturing PMI that showed that factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy expanded at the weakest pace since May last year.
Activity in other Asian giants remained brisk.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI jumped to 51.4 from the prior month’s 49.8 reading, marking the fastest expansion since December 2018, data showed yesterday.
In South Korea, a regional exports bellwether, shipments last month jumped 9.5 percent from a year earlier for its fourth straight month of increase on continued growth in memory chip and vehicle sales.
India’s factory activity expanded for the seventh straight month on strong demand and increased output, although a spike in input costs could weigh on corporate profits ahead.
The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam also saw manufacturing activity expand, a sign that the region was gradually recovering from the initial hit of the pandemic.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was on Thursday set to sell local currency bonds, as it prepared for a spending blitz amid a global chip shortage. The world’s largest contract chipmaker planned to price about NT$16 billion (US$565.25 million) of notes in three parts in an auction, though the actual issuance size might change. The manufacturer would have to contend with a recent rise in rates globally that has sent many corporate bond yields up from record lows in the past few weeks. The debt offering comes at a promising time for the semiconductor industry as the world scrambles its way
MULTI-USE: The arrangement of seats in future vehicles would be different, allowing passengers to do everything they do at home, the CEO of the firm’s EV platform said Electric vehicles (EVs) developed on a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) platform would be built like “a smartphone on a different platform,” Jack Cheng (鄭顯聰), chief executive officer of the Hon Hai-initiated MIH Open Platform Alliance, said on Saturday. It would be the ultimate goal to make vehicles built on the platform an extension of the driver’s home, he said during an online presentation. The alliance aims to provide resources to automakers and boost Taiwan’s EV development, with a vision to make an EV its owner’s “second home,” Cheng said. “Whatever they can do in their home, they will be able
‘MAINTAINING MOMENTUM’: The Swedish automaker might pursue plans for an initial public offering, which it had put on hold in 2018, the company said China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and its Swedish affiliate Volvo Cars are putting off earlier plans to merge, wagering that they would be more agile as standalone entities. The manufacturers would preserve their separate corporate structures, while cooperating more closely on electrification, autonomous-driving technology and software, a joint statement said. While they would no longer pursue a combination as announced last year, new listings could be on the table. “This is about maintaining top-line momentum,” Volvo chief executive officer Hakan Samuelsson said in an interview. “A merger isn’t always positive. You risk losing momentum because there’s too much internal focus.” Geely and