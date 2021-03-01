President Chain Store Corp’s (PCSC, 統一超商) board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$9 per common share, the second-highest in the company’s history, despite the firm’s lower net profit last year due to losses from its overseas investments.
Taiwan’s largest convenience store operator, which owns more than 6,000 7-Eleven stores around the nation, reported net profit of NT$10.24 billion (US$361.61 million) for last year, down 2.85 percent from the NT$10.54 billion in 2019, PCSC said in a statement on Friday.
Earnings per share were NT$9.85, compared with NT$10.14 the previous year, it said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The proposed dividend, a payout ratio of 91.37 percent, suggests the company’s positive outlook for this year.
Based on the closing price of PCSC shares of NT$262 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday, the payout would translate into a dividend yield of 3.44 percent, higher than the TAIEX’s average dividend yield of 3.3 percent and local banks’ one-year deposit interest rate of below 1 percent.
However, the firm’s net profit missed market expectations last year, mainly due to substantial losses at its Philippine subsidiary, Philippine Seven Corp, amid the country’s COVID-19 lockdown, it said.
Its business in Taiwan continued to generate increasing operating profit, PCSC said.
As of the end of last year, the company operated 6,024 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, and 10,526 stores around the world, including those in the Philippines and in Shanghai, China.
Consolidated sales year last year grew 0.95 percent annually to NT$258.595 billion, benefiting from rising sales in Taiwan, at its core convenience store business, and its subsidiaries including online bookstore Books.com Co Ltd (博客來) and home-delivery service President Transnet Corp (統一速達), it said.
PCSC also owns drugstore chain Cosmed (康是美), coffee shop operator President Starbucks Coffee Corp (統一星巴克) and Uni-Ustyle Department Store (統一時代百貨).
On a consolidated basis, gross margin decreased 0.24 percentage points to 34.07 percent last year, while operating margin fell 0.4 percentage points to 4.7 percent, company data showed.
For this year, the company aims to open more stores, which would bolster its market share, it said.
PCSC plans to include more subsidiaries in its Open Point ecosystem to boost membership numbers and improve consumer experience, it said.
Integrating local food delivery platform Foodomo into the ecosystem would further drive sales growth, PCSC said.
Tesla Inc temporarily halted some production at its auto assembly plant in California because of problems with its supply chain, but work has begun to resume, CEO Elon Musk told employees in an e-mail on Thursday. “We are experiencing some parts supply issues, so took the opportunity to bring Fremont production down for a few days to do equipment upgrades and maintenance,” Musk said in an all-staff message seen by Bloomberg. The factory was “back up and running as of yesterday,” and would rapidly ramp up to full production of Model 3 and Model Y cars “over the next several days,”
The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry grew 20.9 percent year-on-year to NT$3.22 trillion (US$113.6 billion) last year, and it is expected to build on that performance this year, the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工研院) Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center said yesterday. The global semiconductor market grew 6.8 percent to US$440.4 billion last year, boosted by robust demand from the digital transformation and growing stay-at-home economy seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center said. That strength is likely to carry over to this year, leading to an 8.6 percent increase in domestic output to a new record NT$3.49 trillion,
Boeing Co on Sunday called for the grounding of 128 of its 777 planes around the world as US regulators investigated a United Airlines Holdings Inc flight whose engine caught fire and fell apart over a suburban city. United and Japan’s two main airlines confirmed they had already suspended operations of 56 planes fitted with the same engine that fell apart mid-flight over Colorado on Saturday. The US National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is also investigating the incident, in which no one was hurt. Boeing said similarly fitted planes should be taken out of service until the US Federal Aviation Authority
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved a plan to pay a cash dividend of NT$1.6 per share this year, up from NT$0.75 last year and the highest in 21 years. Based on the plan, UMC would pay NT$19.88 billion (US$702.32 million) in cash dividends to shareholders this year. The payout ratio was about 66 percent, as the company earned NT$2.42 per share last year. The planned dividend represents a yield of 2.93 percent, based on the stock’s closing price of NT$54.7 yesterday. The payout plan is subject to shareholders’ approval