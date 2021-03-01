President Chain Store mulls NT$9 per share dividend

DESPITE PROFIT DROP: Local subsidiaries continued to generate increasing operating profit, while some overseas operations were affected by COVID-19, the company said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





President Chain Store Corp’s (PCSC, 統一超商) board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$9 per common share, the second-highest in the company’s history, despite the firm’s lower net profit last year due to losses from its overseas investments.

Taiwan’s largest convenience store operator, which owns more than 6,000 7-Eleven stores around the nation, reported net profit of NT$10.24 billion (US$361.61 million) for last year, down 2.85 percent from the NT$10.54 billion in 2019, PCSC said in a statement on Friday.

Earnings per share were NT$9.85, compared with NT$10.14 the previous year, it said.

A woman walks past a 7-Eleven convenience store in Taipei on Dec. 11 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

The proposed dividend, a payout ratio of 91.37 percent, suggests the company’s positive outlook for this year.

Based on the closing price of PCSC shares of NT$262 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday, the payout would translate into a dividend yield of 3.44 percent, higher than the TAIEX’s average dividend yield of 3.3 percent and local banks’ one-year deposit interest rate of below 1 percent.

However, the firm’s net profit missed market expectations last year, mainly due to substantial losses at its Philippine subsidiary, Philippine Seven Corp, amid the country’s COVID-19 lockdown, it said.

Its business in Taiwan continued to generate increasing operating profit, PCSC said.

As of the end of last year, the company operated 6,024 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, and 10,526 stores around the world, including those in the Philippines and in Shanghai, China.

Consolidated sales year last year grew 0.95 percent annually to NT$258.595 billion, benefiting from rising sales in Taiwan, at its core convenience store business, and its subsidiaries including online bookstore Books.com Co Ltd (博客來) and home-delivery service President Transnet Corp (統一速達), it said.

PCSC also owns drugstore chain Cosmed (康是美), coffee shop operator President Starbucks Coffee Corp (統一星巴克) and Uni-Ustyle Department Store (統一時代百貨).

On a consolidated basis, gross margin decreased 0.24 percentage points to 34.07 percent last year, while operating margin fell 0.4 percentage points to 4.7 percent, company data showed.

For this year, the company aims to open more stores, which would bolster its market share, it said.

PCSC plans to include more subsidiaries in its Open Point ecosystem to boost membership numbers and improve consumer experience, it said.

Integrating local food delivery platform Foodomo into the ecosystem would further drive sales growth, PCSC said.