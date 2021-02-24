Huawei debuts US$2,800 phone after lackluster sales

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew last year.

China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive, despite dwindling expectations that Washington would roll back its curbs anytime soon.

On Monday, it introduced the 17,999 yuan (US$2,786) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.

Visitors look at Huawei Mate X2 smartphones displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: AP

“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu (胡厚崑), the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai yesterday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”

Huawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across China, people familiar with the matter have said.

The Mate X2 is to go on sale in China tomorrow, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It runs a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the US company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.

“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu (余承東), chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.

Yu said that more of the company’s top-tier smartphones would be powered by its in-house software rather than Android.

Huawei’s smartphone shipments dove 42 percent in the last three months of last year, while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co, Apple Inc and Xiaomi Corp (小米) all gained market share, researcher International Data Corp has said.