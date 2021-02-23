The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry grew 20.9 percent year-on-year to NT$3.22 trillion (US$113.6 billion) last year, and it is expected to build on that performance this year, the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工研院) Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center said yesterday.
The global semiconductor market grew 6.8 percent to US$440.4 billion last year, boosted by robust demand from the digital transformation and growing stay-at-home economy seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center said.
That strength is likely to carry over to this year, leading to an 8.6 percent increase in domestic output to a new record NT$3.49 trillion, the center forecast.
Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry includes IC manufacturing, design and packaging. Its chip manufacturing capabilities and complete supply chain have enabled the industry to stand out from other competitors and dominate the global marketplace.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) alone accounts for more than 50 percent of the global contract chipmaking market.
TSMC and a smaller chipmaker, United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), set record sales last year at NT$1.33 trillion and NT$176.8 billion respectively, the center said.
Last year, the domestic IC design sector saw production rise 23.1 percent to NT$852.9 billion, while the output of the IC testing sector and packaging sector grew 11.1 percent and 9 percent to NT$171.5 billion and NT$377.5 billion respectively, the center said.
Gucci sales fell for a fourth quarter, ending years of expansion as the luxury brand and growth motor of the global luxury group Kering struggled amid renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe. Revenue at the Italian luxury brand dropped 10 percent on a comparable basis to 2.28 billion euros (US$2.75 billion) in the three months through December, Kering said yesterday. Analysts had expected a 7.2 percent decline. Gucci has been reducing its wholesale footprint as it bets this strategy would enable it to better control its image, as well as the pricing of its leather handbags and other items. Analysts warned this move
Google on Thursday restructured its responsible artificial intelligence (AI) efforts to centralize teams under a single executive, Marian Croak, a move by the Internet giant to stabilize groups working on ethics research and products after months of chaos. Croak, a vice president of engineering, would be the lead for the Responsible AI Research and Engineering Center of Expertise, she said in a YouTube video announcing her appointment. The Alphabet Inc unit has sought to defuse employee rancor stemming from the acrimonious departure of a prominent black researcher, Timnit Gebru. Croak, a black Google executive who is currently focused on site-reliability matters, would report
‘LESS DUMB’ LIQUIDITY: If more companies start to speculate in cryptocurrency, ‘we’re going to be in bubble territory before you know it,’ a market analyst said Bitcoin is closing in on a market value of US$1 trillion, a surge that is helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets such as stocks and gold. The largest token has added more than US$415 billion of value this year to about US$956 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which includes bitcoin and four other coins, has more than doubled. Speculators, corporate treasurers and institutional investors are thought to have stoked bitcoin’s volatile ascent. Crypto believers are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the climb: The former see an asset being
‘IN GOOD FAITH’: The lenders that received the money were justified to think that Revlon was repaying its loan early, a US district judge said Citigroup Inc is on the hook for almost US$900 million in mistaken payments it sent out, according to a US ruling on Monday that called the debacle “one of the biggest blunders in banking history.” The case centers on payments totaling about US$500 million Citigroup in August last year sent to 10 financial companies that were parties to a term loan to cosmetic company Revlon Inc. Citi, the loan’s administrative agent, mistakenly paid back the US$900 million principal to the members of the lending consortium, rather than interest payments. Citi quickly realized the error, but was rebuffed the following day by the