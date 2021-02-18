Lite-On, Delta Electronics report annual growth in consolidated sales last month

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$14.08 billion (US$496.12 million) for last month, up 4.74 percent month-on-month and 24.42 percent year-on-year.

The company said in a statement that the revenue increase reflected “stable demand” among clients for its core information technology (IT) business, while other business segments, such as optoelectronics, also showed positive growth.

Lite-On said that its information technology unit — which accounted for 55 percent of sales last month — saw revenue increase 20 percent on the back of continued strong demand for power supplies for notebook computers and gaming devices.

Lite-On Technology Corp’s logo is pictured at the firm’s headquarters in Taipei on April 26, 2019. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

The company’s power management solutions are also used in tablets, 5G communications and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications.

Lite-On’s optoelectronics unit — which contributed 20 percent to sales last month and includes LED components, lighting products, camera modules and automotive electronics — reported a 20 percent annual increase in revenue, the company said.

“The ongoing demand for LED components due to industrial automation, 5G and AIoT applications, coupled with LED vehicle lighting, supported the optoelectronics unit’s growth,” the company said in the statement.

Its cloud and AIoT business, such as high-end servers and networking power management systems for cloud computing, contributed 25 percent to total sales, the company said.

This unit saw sales grow approximately 30 percent year-on-year last month, it said.

Separately, Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$25.12 billion for last month, down 6.7 percent month-on-month, but up 29.92 percent year-on-year.

The company attributed the annual growth in sales to robust demand for power electronics used in notebook computers and gaming devices.

In addition, electronic components, such as passive components that are applied in portable devices and cloud computing equipment, as well as products used in industrial automation, contributed to the sales increase from a year earlier, Delta said.