Singapore said that it plans to spend S$11 billion (US$8.3 billion) to help households and businesses rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic after the economy suffered its worst year since independence.
“Even as our economy recovers gradually and some sectors grow well, some other sectors remain stressed,” Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑) told Parliament yesterday in his annual budget speech.
Heng, who is also the Singaporean minister of finance, said that the government had pivoted rapidly from focusing on pandemic relief to using the crisis as an opportunity to restructure the economy.
“What continue to distinguish Singapore are our investments in the future,” he said.
The address comes after Singapore’s economy endured its biggest-ever contraction last year, with GDP shrinking 5.4 percent.
Growth is expected to rebound to 4 to 6 percent this year, but the outlook remains challenging for some important sectors, including aviation, transport and hospitality.
The benchmark Straits Times Index yesterday added 0.4 percent, up only marginally from its level before the budget speech began. The local currency was largely unchanged at 1.3239 to the US dollar.
Normally fiscally conservative, the challenges of the pandemic are forcing the city-state to run an overall budget deficit again, although narrower than the record high of 13.9 percent of GDP in the 2020 financial year.
That compares with the global average for overall fiscal deficits of 11.8 percent of GDP last year and 8.5 percent this year, IMF projections show.
Before Heng’s remarks, analysts in a Bloomberg survey had projected that the city-state’s deficit would narrow to 4 percent in the financial year starting April 1.
The expected narrower deficit reflects the effects of earlier tranches of spending, a daily local caseload near zero, a vaccination drive and medium-term concerns about keeping spending more in line with revenue.
Officials have signaled for months that they were ready to provide more aid after pledging about S$100 billion last year, particularly for vulnerable sectors.
The budget for the 2021 financial year includes a six-month extension of wage subsidies to certain vulnerable sectors, including aviation and tourism, at a cost of S$700 million.
More key points from Heng’s remarks:
Heng said that the COVID-19 relief package would include S$4.8 billion for public health and safe reopening measures, while the aviation sector would receive support and cost relief worth S$870 million.
The government is to set aside US$500 million to invest together with Temasek Holdings Pte, and spend S$24 billion over the next three years to boost skills and build up workers and firms, Heng said.
NOTHING DECIDED: The aim is to limit dependence on countries such as the US and Taiwan for 5G, connected cars and high-performance computing The EU is considering building an advanced semiconductor factory in Europe in an attempt to avoid relying on the US and Asia for technology at the heart of some of its major industries. The EU is exploring how to produce semiconductors with features smaller than 10 nanometers, and eventually down to 2-nanometer chips, according to people familiar with the project. The aim is to curtail dependence on countries such as Taiwan for chips to power 5G wireless systems, connected cars, high-performance computing and more. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co of South Korea, the two leaders making the
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc trimmed compensation for their chief executive officers last year, a year in which banks exercised restraint in compensating employees as the pandemic ravaged the economy. Bank of America reduced CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay by 7.5 percent to US$24.5 million, it said on Friday in a filing. Citigroup curbed compensation for outgoing CEO Michael Corbat by 21 percent to US$19 million, it said. Both lenders cited the impact of the pandemic in considering the compensation levels. Bank of America’s board said it evaluated the impact of the virus “on financial performance, its clients, communities and its own
FREE PRESS: Microsoft president Brad Smith said Internet firms should step up to revive independent journalism that ‘goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms’ Microsoft Corp on Thursday lobbied for other countries to follow Australia’s lead in calling for news outlets to be paid for stories published online, a move opposed by Facebook Inc and Google. Microsoft last week offered to fill the void if rival Google follows through on a threat to turn off its search engine in Australia over the plan. Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement that the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism. “This has made for an unusual split within the tech sector, and we’ve heard from
Apple Inc’s plan to enter the auto industry is “a very logical step” as the iPhone maker combines its expertise in software, batteries and design with enormous resources, according to Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Herbert Diess. “Despite that, we’re not scared,” Diess said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. The car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple “won’t manage to take it over overnight,” he said. Diess dismissed concerns Europe’s largest automaker could be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms. The secret initiative, known as Project Titan inside Apple, has gained momentum in recent months, adding