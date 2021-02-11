South Korea’s jobless rate surged to its highest in more than two decades, raising concern that an export-driven recovery could be masking a harsher scarring of the economy.
The unemployment rate jumped to 5.4 percent last month from a revised 4.5 percent in December last year, hitting its highest level since after the Asian financial crisis.
The result outstripped all forecasts as the economy shed almost 1 million jobs from a year earlier for the worst losses since 1998.
The sharp deterioration in the labor market contrasts with the view that the South Korean economy has been one of the best performers in the developed world last year and suggests that the South Korean government might need to take more action to support jobs.
“The huge hit to jobs is going to weigh on the pace of economic recovery,” said Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University in Seoul. “People looking for jobs will also decrease as the economy worsens, which may technically bring down the jobless rate, but economic difficulties will continue.”
Last month, the sector combining retailers, wholesalers, restaurants and hotels was hit hardest with 585,000 job losses from a year earlier.
More than 340,000 positions were shed in a sector that includes public service, as the government’s job-creation measures expired. Manufacturing lost 46,000 jobs.
The government takes the situation “seriously” and would use all available options to deal with it, South Korean Minister of Finance Hong Nam-ki said in a statement, blaming the job losses partly on expired fiscal support for jobs creation at the turn of the year, and a high year-earlier base.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also calling for incentives for companies that would share some of their profits during the pandemic with ones that were hit harder, a move that could indirectly support employment.
Some South Korean lawmakers are putting pressure on the Bank of Korea to adopt a jobs mandate as part of its goals.
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
TIGHT MARKET: The offer for the UK chip designer is likely to draw scrutiny from UK regulators as nations grow more protective of strategic industries like semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp of Japan has agreed to acquire Dialog Semiconductor PLC, the UK chip designer whose clients include Apple Inc, marking another UK-based semiconductor company being sold to Asian investors. Renesas is making an all-cash offer of 67.50 euros per share, it said in a statement yesterday. The Japanese company would pay about 4.9 billion euros (US$5.9 billion) to take over its target, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Dialog has agreed to the terms of the transaction, it said in a statement yesterday. The offer price is a 20 percent premium to Dialog’s Friday close of 56.12 euros. Shares of the
ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it expects its chip assembly and testing (ATM) service revenue this year to grow two times faster the global semiconductor industry’s as 5G-related applications drive chip demand. The Kaohsiung-based company said that its ATM revenue last year expanded 10 percent to NT$270.1 billion (US$9.52 billion) from a year earlier. Global semiconductor industry sales, excluding the memory chip segment, are predicted to grow by 5 to 10 percent this year, ASE said. The company said it expects ATM capacity constraints to last throughout this year, instead of just the first half, as it had
OVERLOADED: Chipmakers should continue to benefit from tight capacity and robust demand for chips for 5G handsets, laptops, gaming consoles and cars Thanks to a persistent chip shortage United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday posted record-high revenue for last month. Revenue rose 10.21 percent to NT$15.53 billion (US$547.02 million), compared with NT$14.09 billion in January last year. On a monthly basis, revenue edged up 1.57 percent from NT$15.29 billion. UMC told investors on Jan. 27 that chip demand had significantly outpaced what it could supply, and that its utilization rate would be close to 100 percent this quarter from 99 percent last quarter. The company plans to spend US$1.5 billion in capital expenditure this year, which would increase capacity