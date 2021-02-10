TECHNOLOGY
DoorDash buys Chowbotics
Restaurant meal delivery service DoorDash Inc on Monday said it bought the start-up behind a robotic vending machine capable of whipping up salads, parfaits, poke bowls and other dishes on demand. The company said it would use Chowbotics to help merchants expand their menu offerings as they get into new markets “without investing in an entirely new store.” Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chowbotics is the creator of a boxy machine it calls “Sally” that can make and dispense fresh meals.
VIDEO GAMES
EA buys mobile game firm
US video game powerhouse Electronic Arts Inc (EA) on Monday announced a US$2.1 billion deal to by smartphone-focused game studio Glu Mobile. The acquisition came with Glu’s library of titles including MLB Tap Sports Baseball and was described as part of a move by EA to significantly beef up its offerings on smartphones or tablet computers. EA expected Glu to enable it to build on popular video game franchises with mobile offerings. Glu’s line-up of games includes Design Home and Covet Fashion. The acquisition was expected to close by the end of June, pending approval of regulators and Glu shareholders.
UNITED KINGDOM
Retailers hit by lockdown
England’s third lockdown hit non-essential retailers harder than the previous one in November last year, with a new variant of COVID-19 hampering spending and confidence last month, the British Retail Consortium said yesterday. Clothing and footwear stores fared particularly badly as retailers on the whole saw the value of sales decline from a year earlier, the business lobby said. A similar picture emerged in a separate Barclaycard survey, which showed consumer spending falling sharply and Britons more worried about their jobs.
MESSAGING
Kakao Corp profit soars
The operator of South Korea’s biggest mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, posted coronavirus-boosted record quarterly profits yesterday, a day after its billionaire founder pledged to give away more than half his wealth. Operating profit for Kakao Corp surged 88.3 percent year-on-year to 150 billion won (US$134 million) in the final three months of last year, the highest for any quarter, the company said. Sales were up 45.7 percent year-on-year at 1.24 trillion won. On Monday, Kakao founder Kim Beom-su sent a message to employees telling them: “I have pledged to donate more than half of my assets throughout my life to solve social issues.” Kim’s wealth amounts to about US$9.5 billion, according to Forbes.
UNITED STATES
GDP forecast raised
Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their GDP forecast for the second quarter up to 11 percent from 10 percent and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at US$1.5 trillion, up from their previous US$1.1 trillion estimate. On an annual basis, they raised their forecasts for this year and next year growth by 0.2 percentage points each, to 6.8 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. The economists also said they had brought forward their forecast for the first rate hike by the Federal Reserve from the second half of 2024 to the first half in light of the upgrade to the growth forecast, the larger-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate last month, and signs of a “firmer” inflation outlook.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan's largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank's Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan

The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch's licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe's biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. "Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected," co-chief executive officer Roland
UNFAVORABLE CONDITIONS: Some of the company's factories are scheduled to enter annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments

Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world's largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said it expects a low-teens percentage decline in revenue this quarter as demand from smartphones weakens during the slack season and unfavorable foreign-exchange rates continue to affect its top-line performance. The company reported revenue of NT$6.86 billion (US$241.75 million) for October to December last year, with about 40 to 45 percent of that coming from power amplifiers for smartphones. The Taoyuan-based company also said that some of its factories are entering annual maintenance this quarter, which would suggest a decline in wafer shipments and affect its revenue. The company aims