TECHNOLOGY

DoorDash buys Chowbotics

Restaurant meal delivery service DoorDash Inc on Monday said it bought the start-up behind a robotic vending machine capable of whipping up salads, parfaits, poke bowls and other dishes on demand. The company said it would use Chowbotics to help merchants expand their menu offerings as they get into new markets “without investing in an entirely new store.” Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chowbotics is the creator of a boxy machine it calls “Sally” that can make and dispense fresh meals.

VIDEO GAMES

EA buys mobile game firm

US video game powerhouse Electronic Arts Inc (EA) on Monday announced a US$2.1 billion deal to by smartphone-focused game studio Glu Mobile. The acquisition came with Glu’s library of titles including MLB Tap Sports Baseball and was described as part of a move by EA to significantly beef up its offerings on smartphones or tablet computers. EA expected Glu to enable it to build on popular video game franchises with mobile offerings. Glu’s line-up of games includes Design Home and Covet Fashion. The acquisition was expected to close by the end of June, pending approval of regulators and Glu shareholders.

UNITED KINGDOM

Retailers hit by lockdown

England’s third lockdown hit non-essential retailers harder than the previous one in November last year, with a new variant of COVID-19 hampering spending and confidence last month, the British Retail Consortium said yesterday. Clothing and footwear stores fared particularly badly as retailers on the whole saw the value of sales decline from a year earlier, the business lobby said. A similar picture emerged in a separate Barclaycard survey, which showed consumer spending falling sharply and Britons more worried about their jobs.

MESSAGING

Kakao Corp profit soars

The operator of South Korea’s biggest mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, posted coronavirus-boosted record quarterly profits yesterday, a day after its billionaire founder pledged to give away more than half his wealth. Operating profit for Kakao Corp surged 88.3 percent year-on-year to 150 billion won (US$134 million) in the final three months of last year, the highest for any quarter, the company said. Sales were up 45.7 percent year-on-year at 1.24 trillion won. On Monday, Kakao founder Kim Beom-su sent a message to employees telling them: “I have pledged to donate more than half of my assets throughout my life to solve social issues.” Kim’s wealth amounts to about US$9.5 billion, according to Forbes.

UNITED STATES

GDP forecast raised

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their GDP forecast for the second quarter up to 11 percent from 10 percent and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at US$1.5 trillion, up from their previous US$1.1 trillion estimate. On an annual basis, they raised their forecasts for this year and next year growth by 0.2 percentage points each, to 6.8 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. The economists also said they had brought forward their forecast for the first rate hike by the Federal Reserve from the second half of 2024 to the first half in light of the upgrade to the growth forecast, the larger-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate last month, and signs of a “firmer” inflation outlook.