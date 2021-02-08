The production value of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry was more than NT$65 billion (US$2.29 billion) last year, as the sector expanded capacity to meet rising global demand for 5G, Internet of Things and high-performance computing applications, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday.
Taiwan is home to the world’s largest pure-play wafer foundry operator, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), and the largest IC packaging and testing service provider, ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控).
Major foreign semiconductor companies, such as US-based DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc, also have production lines in Taiwan.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The ministry said that the industry generated NT$59.4 billion in production value in the first 11 months of last year, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier.
Output value for the whole of last year might be more than NT$65 billion, the ministry said, adding that this would be a record, after eight consecutive years of new highs.
In 2019, the industry’s output increased 5.8 percent to NT$60.3 billion from a year earlier, the ministry said.
China was the largest buyer of Taiwanese semiconductor equipment last year, accounting for 44 percent of exports, valued at US$1.5 billion, followed by Singapore (18 percent), the US (14.4 percent) and Malaysia (6.9 percent), Ministry of Finance data showed.
Taiwan last year imported US$23 billion of semiconductor equipment, down 1.1 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Japan was the largest supplier to Taiwan, accounting for 23.7 percent of equipment imports, followed by the US (22.2 percent) and the Netherlands (21.7 percent), it showed.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent