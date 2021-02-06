FPG revenue hits NT$117bn

RISE IN EXPECTATIONS: Strong revenue figures in three of Formosa Plastics Group’s four subsidiaries led it to revise upward its first-quarter projections

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday reported combined revenue of NT$117.5 billion (US$4.14 billion) for last month, up 0.5 percent year-on-year, as three of its four major subsidiaries reported strong revenue growth on rising demand.

On a monthly basis, the group’s revenue increased 2.3 percent, the companies’ filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

The global economy’s continued recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led the group to revise upward its revenue expectations for the first quarter.

Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha in Yunlin County’s Miaoli Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship firm, showed the largest year-on-year growth, with revenue of NT$19.22 billion — down 2.5 percent from December last year, but up 38.7 percent year-on-year.

“We had thought that an intensification of the COVID-19 pandemic plus a shortage of shipping containers would depress first-quarter revenue,” FPC president and chairman Jason Lin (林健男) said. “Now, we expect first-quarter revenue to equal or slightly surpass fourth-quarter revenue.”

Lin attributed the improved outlook to higher products prices and China’s “no travel” policy.

“Downstream workers will probably return to work earlier than expected after the holiday due to the ‘no travel’ policy,” Lin said.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) reported revenue of NT$26.75 billion, up 1.9 percent from December and 18.1 percent year-on-year, while Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) reported revenue of NT$29.35 billion, up 3.6 percent from December and 31.5 percent year-on-year.

Nanya president Wu Chia-chau (吳嘉昭) attributed the figures — its eighth consecutive month of revenue growth — to demand for copper-clad laminate and other electronic components.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) reported a contraction in year-on-year revenue to NT$42.24 billion — up 4.1 percent from December, but down 27.3 percent year-on-year.

Dubai crude oil is trading at US$9.2 dollars per barrel less than last year, the company said.