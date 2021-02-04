China’s new carbon capture plant is a global minnow

Bloomberg





China has completed construction of its largest carbon capture and storage plant as the country continues to develop technologies necessary to meet its climate goals.

China Energy Investment Corp (CEIC, 國家能源投資) on Jan. 21 finished production of the plant at its Guohua Jinjie coal power station in Shaanxi Province.

It is in its debugging phase and once put into operation would be able to prevent 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year at a 90 percent capture rate, the China Electricity Council has said.

That represents about 0.002 percent of China’s total emissions from burning fuel, BP PLC data showed.

It is a minnow compared with some of the largest operations in the world, which strip carbon dioxide from oil and natural gas wells and reinject it to boost output. Exxon Mobil Corp’s Shute Creek plant can capture 7.4 million tonnes a year, while Occidental Petroleum Corp’s Century facility can handle 5 million tonnes, the Global CCS Institute has said.

The largest power plant facility is at Boundary Dam in Canada, with an estimated capacity of 1 million tonnes a year, the institute’s database showed.

CEIC’s plant is about the same design size as a carbon capture facility that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and others built at an Alabama power station in 2011.