Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) would inject NT$1.58 billion (US$55.66 million) into Wu Zi Asset Development Co (午資開發) to fund construction of a shopping mall near the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, the insurance company said on Monday.
It would be Taiwan Life’s second capital injection to Wu Zi after it provided the asset development firm with NT$495 million last year, the insurer said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Taiwan Life on Jan. 31 last year said that it planned to invest NT$6.21 billion in Wu Zi to fund construction of a shopping and entertainment complex near the stadium over the next few years.
Photo: CNA
Wu Zi, which has paid-in capital of NT$2.44 billion, is a Taichung-based special purpose vehicle that operates the stadium.
It has finished the domed Lilo Center banquet hall and parking lots at the site as part of a
rehabilitate-operate-transfer (ROT) contract with the Taichung City Government, and the new project is part of the same contract, Taiwan Life said in a statement.
Taiwan Life would maintain its 99 percent stake in Wu Zi following the cash injection, while Lee Ming Construction Co (麗明營造) has a 1 percent stake in the firm, it said.
Its investment in the shopping and entertainment complex is expected to generate long-term rental income, which traditionally plays an important role in the financial profile of a life insurer, Taiwan Life said.
It has invested a combined NT$26 billion in four build-and-operate (BOT) or ROT projects in Taichung, Yilan Country and Kaohsiung over the past few years, as the firm supports a government policy to encourage life insurers to channel funds into public construction, Taiwan Life said.
Cumulative investment from local life insures in public construction totals NT$16.7 billion since the beginning of last year, with Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) participating in a BOT project at the Nangang Bus Station (南港轉運站) in Taipei and Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) building facilities for National Taipei University, data from the companies showed.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia