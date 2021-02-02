Microsoft looks to replace Google search in Australia

‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters

Reuters, SYDNEY





Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms.

However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.

Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the country’s search market, according to industry data.

Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has since spoken with Morrison about the new rules, the tech company told reporters, and Morrison said the software company was ready to grow the presence of its search tool Bing, the distant No. 2 player.

“I can tell you, Microsoft’s pretty confident, when I spoke to Satya,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra, without giving further detail of the conversation.

“We just want the rules in the digital world to be the same that exist in the real world, in the physical world,” Morrison added.

A Microsoft spokeswoman confirmed that the discussion took place, but declined to comment, because the company was not directly involved in the laws.

“We recognize the importance of a vibrant media sector and public interest journalism in a democracy and we recognize the challenges the media sector has faced over many years through changing business models and consumer preferences,” the spokeswoman said.

Google declined to comment.

A day earlier, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg had requested a meeting over the law, and that they had talked, but that he would not back down on the change.

At an Australian Senate hearing into the laws, Australian Department of the Treasury Deputy Secretary of Markets Meghan Quinn said the Australian government would have limited ability to intervene if Google’s departure hurt businesses that rely on its search function.

“The [media bargaining] code doesn’t prevent the wholesale withdrawal of services, and there’s difficulty in any of the legislative mechanisms we’ve got for someone to [be forced to] provide a service,” Quinn said.