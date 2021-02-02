The Taipei International Machine Tool Show, which was scheduled to open next month, has been postponed indefinitely due to a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, the event’s organizers said yesterday.
However, a virtual version of the show would take place from March 15 to April 15, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said.
The trade show was originally scheduled to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center and the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from March 15 to 20, with both physical and online exhibitions.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council
The physical show was expected to attract nearly 20,000 attendees per day, TAITRA said.
However, it has been postponed in line with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) recommendation that organizers postpone or cancel large public events, as the number of domestic COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital has increased to 19, TAITRA said in a statement.
Nearly 1,000 exhibitors are expected to demonstrate their products using computer-generated 3D modeling, virtual reality technology and video at the online event, and consult with buyers through e-procurement and online purchasing, TAITRA said.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past