COVID-19: Taipei machine tool show postponed indefinitely

MOVED ONLINE: The physical show was delayed to comply with a CECC recommendation, but a virtual exhibition would be held from March 15 to April 15

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei International Machine Tool Show, which was scheduled to open next month, has been postponed indefinitely due to a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, the event’s organizers said yesterday.

However, a virtual version of the show would take place from March 15 to April 15, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said.

The trade show was originally scheduled to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center and the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from March 15 to 20, with both physical and online exhibitions.

Visitors look at booths at the Taipei International Machine Tool Show at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 on March 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council

The physical show was expected to attract nearly 20,000 attendees per day, TAITRA said.

However, it has been postponed in line with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) recommendation that organizers postpone or cancel large public events, as the number of domestic COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster infection at Taoyuan General Hospital has increased to 19, TAITRA said in a statement.

Nearly 1,000 exhibitors are expected to demonstrate their products using computer-generated 3D modeling, virtual reality technology and video at the online event, and consult with buyers through e-procurement and online purchasing, TAITRA said.