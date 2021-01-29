Samsung Electronics Co missed analyst estimates for the past quarter, and warned that profitability would likely decline this quarter, citing weakness in its memorychip business and challenges with currency fluctuations.
South Korea’s biggest company reported net income of 6.45 trillion won (US$5.8 billion) last quarter, missing the 7.3 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Samsung, the world’s largest maker of memory chips and displays, struck a cautious tone that stood in contrast to that of many technology companies benefiting during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Photo: AFP
“In the first quarter, we expect overall profitability to decline due to relative weakness in the memory and display businesses,” Samsung executive vice president of investor relations Ben Suh said during a call with investors.
In the memory business, Samsung’s most important profit engine, “results are likely to weaken due to currency effects and continued costs associated with new fab ramp-up.”
Operating profit for the semiconductor unit was 3.85 trillion won in the fourth quarter, short of the 4.62 trillion estimate from analysts. The company said it expects a recovery in the business in the first half of this year.
In the smartphone business, Samsung struggled in last month’s Christmas holiday period, as Apple introduced its first 5G-capable iPhones and Chinese rivals put up fierce competition.
Investors had hoped that Samsung could increase its dividend payout substantially, in part because the founding Lee family faces an enormous inheritance tax bill.
Instead, the company said it would continue to return 50 percent of free cash flow to shareholders from this year through 2023, although its annual dividend payout would increase slightly to 9.8 trillion won.
The company signaled that it would continue to press ahead with critical deals and investments. Samsung would use its capital to expand the capacity of its foundry business, which manufactures chips for clients like Nvidia Corp, to meet demand and overcome current supply shortages.
It would also invest in facility expansions and “meaningful” acquisitions, the company said.
“For the last few years, we have been evaluating possible M&A [merger-and-acquisition] opportunities very carefully and have made significant progress in terms of preparation,” Samsung chief financial officer Choi Yoon-ho said during the earnings call. “Although it is difficult to pinpoint a specific timing due to uncertainties in the internal and external business environment ... we are optimistic of carrying out meaningful M&A activities during this term.”
Samsung has a fab in Austin, Texas, which is capable of operating a 14-nanometer process.
With rising growth expectations in the foundry market, Samsung is considering building a cutting-edge logic chipmaking plant in the region that would be capable of fabricating chips on a process as advanced as 3 nanometer, Bloomberg News reported earlier.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty