Landis Group eyeing food and beverage sales growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Landis Taipei Hotel, the flagship property of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團), is seeking to boost its food and beverage sales this year, in the hope that international travel restrictions might be lifted in the second half of the year, the company said yesterday.

“Our food and beverage business has proven to be resilient and recovered quickly from a COVID-19 slump last year, thanks to a strong, loyal clientele and fast adjustments in our operations,” Landis Group business development division assistant general manager Gary Lo (羅明威) said.

Last year’s food and beverage revenue remained at 2019 level, and might grow this year, as Taiwanese travel regularly and travel restrictions might be lifted in the fall, Lo said.

Landis Hospitality Group managing director Michelle Hsu, left, and Michelin-starred chef Hideki Takayama pose for photographs in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times

The Michelin-starred Tien Hsiang Lo Restaurant in the five-star hotel is fully booked for Lunar New Year’s Eve on Feb. 11, despite cluster infection at a Taoyuan hospital, Lo said.

December to February is peak season for local restaurants and banquet facilities, which cater to corporate feasts and family reunions, he said.

While many companies and organizations have not held large event to reduce COVID-19 infection risks, the large number of smaller events helped business at the hotel’s restaurants, he added.

Business at the hotel’s Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama restaurant picked up 30 percent last year from a year earlier thanks to its blend of creative French cuisine and Japanese elements, Lo said.

The hotel forecasts a 30 percent increase in packaged food sales this year, after a 50 percent rise last year, helped by the low-contact economy, he said.

However, hotel occupancy might remain low this year due to the Landis Taipei’s heavy dependence on foreign tourists, said Newman Yen (顏鎮國), general manager of the group’s hotel operations.

International travel might rebound in the second half, after a widespread rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.