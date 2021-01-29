The Taipei Game Show opened yesterday with a series of virtual and physical events, and the number of in-person attendees limited to 7,000 per day due to COVID-19 regulations.
There are also fewer exhibitors than in the past, with major industry players such as Sony Corp, Microsoft Corp, Bandai and Google Play skipping this year’s editions over pandemic concerns.
For the first time in the past few years, neither Sony nor Microsoft are presenting their new hardware or software at the event at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, said the Taipei Computer Association (TCA), which organizes the event held through Sunday.
The association had originally aimed to present about 900 booths to visitors, but later scaled down the event to 500 booths, it said.
At the gaming fair’s opening ceremony, TCA chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) said that visitors would be able to test the latest software of about 300 developers from more than 30 countries, either online or at the physical event.
The show features three themed areas: The “Indie House” area showcases 52 games produced by independent developers, the “Board Game Wonderland” features renowned games such as Minecraft, and the “Esports Tournament Stage” hosts gaming competitions.
As part of the fair, the Asia-Pacific Game Summit is held online, featuring the industry’s latest trends, and experts from Taiwan, China, France, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and the US.
The global games market generated US$159.3 billion in revenue last year, up 9.3 percent from 2019, Peng said, citing data released by Dutch firm Newzoo.
In many countries around the world, people spent more time gaming during COVID-19 lockdowns, causing the uptick, he said.
Visitors are required to sanitize their hands and present identification before entering the venue, as well as wear masks at all times and practice social distancing, Peng said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty