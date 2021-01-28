World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GAMING

GameStop draws scrutiny

The top securities regulator in Massachusetts thinks trading in GameStop Corp stock, which on Tuesday skyrocketed for a fourth straight day, suggests there is something “systemically wrong” with the options trading surrounding the stock, Barron’s reported. The video game retailer’s after-hours surge added to a 93 percent jump during Tuesday’s trading session, with the stock propelled by traders on WallStreetBets, many of them buying volatile call options. “This is certainly on my radar,” Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William Galvin told the magazine. “I’m concerned because it suggests that there is something systemically wrong with the options trading on this stock.” GameStop stock surged 50 percent in extended trade after Elon Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” “Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.

SINGAPORE

Foreign house buying falls

Foreigners snapping up private apartments declined to a 17-year low last year, as travel restrictions and lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic deterred them from traveling to the city-state. Purchases of units fell to 742, real-estate consultancy firms ERA Realty Network and OrangeTee & Tie Pte said. That is the lowest since 2003, when non-permanent residents bought 671 units during the SARS epidemic. The figures are based on analysis of government data as of Tuesday that takes into account new, sub-sale and second-hand apartments. Non-permanent resident apartment purchases last year accounted for just 4.1 percent of total sales, the lowest in more than two decades, the data showed.

BANKING

Goldman slashes CEO pay

Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the salary of CEO David Solomon for last year by US$10 million to US$17.5 million because of the bank’s role in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal, documents filed on Tuesday showed. “The amounts of remuneration reflect the decision announced by the board of directors,” a securities filing that also detailed pay cuts for chief operating officer John Waldron and chief financial officer Stephen Scherr showed. While the three were not “aware of the firm’s participation in any illicit activity at the time the firm arranged the 1MDB bond transactions, the Board views the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure,” it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Volta to launch electric truck

Anglo-Swedish start-up Volta Trucks is to launch its urban electric truck this year, the group said yesterday, tapping into keen demand for electrified transport. Volta Trucks has developed what it bills as the world’s first purpose-built fully electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle that is designed to criss-cross cities for short journeys. The young firm, founded in Sweden in 2019, this week sealed a US$20 million investment to help boost production of the Volta Zero, which has a driving range of 150 to 200km.

RETAIL

Brewer to head Walgreens

US drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Tuesday named Starbucks Corp executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO — an appointment that US media said would make her the only black woman leading a Fortune 500 company. “Brewer brings to WBA a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise at multinational corporations,” WBA said in a statement, adding that outgoing CEO Stefano Pessina would become executive chairman of the board.