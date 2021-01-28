GAMING
GameStop draws scrutiny
The top securities regulator in Massachusetts thinks trading in GameStop Corp stock, which on Tuesday skyrocketed for a fourth straight day, suggests there is something “systemically wrong” with the options trading surrounding the stock, Barron’s reported. The video game retailer’s after-hours surge added to a 93 percent jump during Tuesday’s trading session, with the stock propelled by traders on WallStreetBets, many of them buying volatile call options. “This is certainly on my radar,” Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts William Galvin told the magazine. “I’m concerned because it suggests that there is something systemically wrong with the options trading on this stock.” GameStop stock surged 50 percent in extended trade after Elon Musk tweeted “Gamestonk!!” “Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.
SINGAPORE
Foreign house buying falls
Foreigners snapping up private apartments declined to a 17-year low last year, as travel restrictions and lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic deterred them from traveling to the city-state. Purchases of units fell to 742, real-estate consultancy firms ERA Realty Network and OrangeTee & Tie Pte said. That is the lowest since 2003, when non-permanent residents bought 671 units during the SARS epidemic. The figures are based on analysis of government data as of Tuesday that takes into account new, sub-sale and second-hand apartments. Non-permanent resident apartment purchases last year accounted for just 4.1 percent of total sales, the lowest in more than two decades, the data showed.
BANKING
Goldman slashes CEO pay
Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut the salary of CEO David Solomon for last year by US$10 million to US$17.5 million because of the bank’s role in the 1MDB Malaysian bribery scandal, documents filed on Tuesday showed. “The amounts of remuneration reflect the decision announced by the board of directors,” a securities filing that also detailed pay cuts for chief operating officer John Waldron and chief financial officer Stephen Scherr showed. While the three were not “aware of the firm’s participation in any illicit activity at the time the firm arranged the 1MDB bond transactions, the Board views the 1MDB matter as an institutional failure,” it said.
AUTOMAKERS
Volta to launch electric truck
Anglo-Swedish start-up Volta Trucks is to launch its urban electric truck this year, the group said yesterday, tapping into keen demand for electrified transport. Volta Trucks has developed what it bills as the world’s first purpose-built fully electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle that is designed to criss-cross cities for short journeys. The young firm, founded in Sweden in 2019, this week sealed a US$20 million investment to help boost production of the Volta Zero, which has a driving range of 150 to 200km.
RETAIL
Brewer to head Walgreens
US drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Tuesday named Starbucks Corp executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO — an appointment that US media said would make her the only black woman leading a Fortune 500 company. “Brewer brings to WBA a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise at multinational corporations,” WBA said in a statement, adding that outgoing CEO Stefano Pessina would become executive chairman of the board.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up