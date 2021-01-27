AUTOMAKERS
Hyundai Q4 profit spikes
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co defied the COVID-19 pandemic by yesterday posting a surprise 78 percent surge in fourth-quarter profit, as robust domestic sales offset weak overseas demand. Net profit in the October-to-December period jumped to 1.38 trillion won (US$1.25 billion) from 772 billion won a year earlier, Hyundai said in a statement. Domestic sales in the final three months rose 5 percent, driven by its luxury Genesis line, while foreign sales dropped 6.6 percent, said the company, which along with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp is among the world’s top 10 automakers. Full-year profits came to 2.12 trillion won, down 33.5 percent from 2019.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis net profit up 13%
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis AG yesterday said that its net profit for last year jumped 13 percent to US$8.1 billion after a restructuring saw it hive off its Alcon business. Sales edged up 3 percent to US$48.7 billion, the company said in a statement. Sales at its generic medicines unit Sandoz were down 1 percent on the year, while the main pharmaceuticals division posted a gain of 3 percent, helped by demand for its new cardiac treatments such as Entresto. Novartis said that it expects sales to rise this year in the bottom to the middle of a 1 to 5 percent range.
HOSPITALITY
Spanish stays plummet
Overnight stays at Spanish hotels plunged last year, even as room rates dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced half of the country’s lodgings to close their doors, official data showed on Monday. Spain, the world’s second-most visited country after France before the pandemic, recorded 91.6 million overnight hotel stays, a 73 percent drop from 2019, the INE national statistics office said. About 55 percent of those stays were by Spanish residents. As of the end of last month, 48.2 percent of all hotels in Spain were open, and the average cost of hotel rooms had fallen by 6 percent, the INE said.
AVIATION
Rolls-Royce cuts forecast
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC projected free-cash outflows of about ￡2 billion (US$2.73 billion) this year, saying that new curbs on travel would delay a recovery in long-distance flights. The UK jet-engine maker now expects flying hours for wide-body aircraft to reach 55 percent of 2019 levels, versus an earlier assumption of 70 percent, it said in a statement yesterday. Rolls-Royce generates service revenue based on the amount of time planes equipped with its engines are in the air. The forecast marks another sign that renewed curbs on travel are postponing a recovery in aviation, after planemaker Airbus SE last week slowed a ramp-up in production, including the twin-aisle jets that carry Rolls-Royce engines.
REAL ESTATE
EQT to acquire Exeter
Sweden’s EQT AB, one of Europe’s biggest private equity firms, has agreed to take over Exeter Property Group in a US$1.9 billion deal that gives it access to real-estate assets across the US and Europe. EQT is to pay about US$800 million in new shares and the rest in cash for closely held Exeter, the Stockholm-based firm said yesterday. EQT chief executive officer Christian Sinding said that the transaction feeds into his firm’s “strategy of building a globally scaled real-estate platform.” The takeover gives EQT control over a US-based property business with more than US$10 billion under management.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty