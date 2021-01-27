Taiwan’s artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) market might have exceeded NT$1.47 trillion (US$51.7 billion) last year and is set for fast growth this year and beyond, as 5G and other new technologies take off, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday.
“AIoT businesses should have surpassed NT$1.47 trillion last year, growing rapidly after hitting NT$1 trillion in 2018,” Kung told an AIoT forum in Taipei to underscore the government’s support for the industry.
The government in September 2016 set up an Asian Silicon Valley Development Agency as part of an attempt to build Taiwan into a regional technology hub, Kung said.
Photo courtesy of Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency
The endeavor highlights the promotion of an AIoT platform, and the establishment of a friendly and creative ecosystem, he said.
The Asian Silicon Valley project is entering its second stage this year, allowing AIoT deployments to bear fruit with help from 5G infrastructure, Kung said.
The government would lend support by channeling funds into the realization of smart living, he said.
Toward that goal, about NT$95 billion from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program would be used to build digital households and another NT$49 billion on improving 5G infrastructure, Kung said.
Related businesses — such as 5G and AI solutions — are huge and ready to begin exports once the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control, likely in the second half of this year, he said.
Council Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) shared the optimistic sentiment, saying that international technology giants Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon Web Services and Cisco Systems Inc have set up innovation or research and development facilities in Taiwan.
To help local firms, the council on Monday approved a NT$600 billion budget plan to fund public construction projects this year.
Part of the funding, NT$27.26 billion, would be used to expand and renovate factories in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), expanding their floor space from 53,702m2 to 366,004m2 so that they can house 196 units, from the current 88 units, the council said.
The renewal project would not need to evacuate tenants or disrupt their operations, it said.
The council also approved plans to expand the export zone in Pingtung County to meet the needs of companies returning from abroad.
The expansion project would add 26.7 hectares to the zone and create 790 jobs, it said.
In addition, the council approved a dredging project for the Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County to ensure stable and sufficient water supply in southern Taiwan, it said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty