The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year from 4.01 percent to 4.3 percent, as private investment could grow after top technology firms announced aggressive capital spending plans.
The increase of 0.29 percentage points came after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Jan. 14 unveiled a capital spending plan of US$25 billion to US$28 billion for this year, which is much higher than market expectations and would drive companies in its supply chain to follow suit, TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) told a news conference in Taipei.
The effect would create robust investment activity that would receive support from government efforts to bolster infrastructure and the ratio of renewable energy sources, Chang said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The Taipei-based think tank expects a 4.8 percent increase in private investment, which is 0.19 percentage points higher than its prediction in November last year.
TSMC’s capacity is so tight that Germany, Japan and the US have reportedly asked the government to coordinate with the chipmaker to increase supply, TIER said.
TSMC’s supply constraint is benefiting smaller peer United Microelectronics Co (聯電), which plans to raise prices for the second time after a recent hike, Chang said.
For three consecutive years, local chipmakers have helped the nation grow its fixed capital formation, while main trade rival South Korea has seen the GDP component contract, he said.
Upward price adjustments are extending from chipmakers to chip testers and packagers, TIER research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said, adding that the trend is favorable for job creation and private consumption.
Private consumption might grow 4.13 percent this year, even though international travel restrictions could persist through the third quarter, TIER said.
A stable economy, pay raises, a positive wealth effect linked to TAIEX rallies and a low comparison base would all lend support to private consumption, Chang said.
The weeklong Lunar New Year holiday next month would also fuel momentum, despite companies canceling year-end gatherings to help limit COVID-19 infection risks, Chang said.
The institute expects exports to expand 4.83 percent and imports to grow 4.87 percent this year, as the world would gradually emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of vaccines.
Business sentiment for the manufacturing industry was 106.21 last month, up 3.24 points from one month earlier, gaining for the eighth consecutive month, as electronics, machinery and steel makers are upbeat about business, TIER said.
The climate reading shrank 0.02 points to 96.52 for service providers, the institute said, adding that shipping companies and insurers have a positive outlook, while others held flat views.
The sentiment gauge for real-estate sectors fell 0.27 points to 108.96, as developers turned cautious amid renewed credit controls to curb housing price hikes, it found.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up