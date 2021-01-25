No German plea for help on chip shortage: MOEA

Staff writer, with CNA





Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers.

Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months.

The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate on the matter.

Visitors gather around a BMW M8 model on display at the Auto China show in Beijing on Sept. 27 last year. Photo: AP

However, it has received requests from several other countries for help solving supply shortages of automotive chips, the MOEA said.

Most major international automakers have no direct business dealings with TSMC, as they rely on international suppliers, which purchase equipment from TSMC and other Taiwanese firms, it said.

The auto chip shortages can be attributed to leading automotive chip suppliers reducing their inventories during the low season, the MOEA said.

It has asked Taiwanese chipmakers to work toward solving the supply crisis in other countries, the MOEA said, adding that domestic firms have responded to the request and are in talks to address the shortages.

TSMC would work closely with its auto electronics customers to help meet their chip demand, the Hsinchu-based firm told the Central News Agency yesterday.