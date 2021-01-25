GlobalWafers hikes Siltronic bid

TAKEOVER OFFER: Siltronic’s largest shareholder has pledged to sell its stake, said the Hsinchu-based firm, intent to acquire all available shares of the German company

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) for a second day in a row increased its bid for Siltronic AG’s outstanding ordinary shares to 145 euros per share on Saturday, up from the 140 euros per share it offered a day earlier, as the company aims to complete the acquisition smoothly.

Saturday’s offer represents the “best and final offer consideration” for the German silicon wafer supplier, GlobalWafers said in a statement.

“We are confident that this transaction will create significant shareholder value and meaningful benefits to our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” GlobalWafers chairwoman and chief executive officer Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) said.

GlobalWafers Co chairwoman and CEO Doris Hsu is pictured at the company’s headquarters in Hsinchu on June 25, 2019. Photo: CNA

Hsu said that 145 euros per share are “a very fair price to all Siltronic shareholders.”

“We therefore strongly encourage Siltronic shareholders to tender their shares,” she added.

All other terms and conditions of the takeover bid remain unchanged from the previous offer, GlobalWafers said, adding that the acceptance deadline for Siltronic shareholders would be at midnight on Wednesday.

Siltronic’s executive board welcomed the increased offer, calling it “attractive” in a statement on the firm’s Web site on Saturday.

Siltronic said that the new offer represented a 16 percent increase compared with the initial bid of 125 euros per share and a premium of 52 percent over the volume-weighted Xetra share price during the three months prior to the initial offer on Dec. 8 last year.

GlobalWafers and its subsidiaries hold a 6.06 percent stake in Siltronic.

The Hsinchu-based company reiterated that Wacker Chemie AG, Siltronic’s major shareholder, had confirmed that it would sell GlobalWafers its 30.8 percent stake.

GlobalWafers targets to wholly acquire the Munich-based company, which has operations in Europe, Asia and the US.

GlobalWafers has said that it aims to complete the transaction in the second half of this year.

The takeover, which would require antitrust approval in several countries, would help expand GlobalWafers client base, enhance its product portfolio, expand the scale of business and create more industry dynamics, the company said.