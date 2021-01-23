Google threatens to pull search due to Australian plan

Google yesterday threatened to disable its search engine in Australia if it is forced to pay local publishers for news.

A proposed law, intended to compensate publishers for the value their stories generate for the company, is “unworkable,” Mel Silva, managing director for Google Australia and New Zealand, told an Australian parliamentary hearing.

She specifically opposed the requirement that Google pay media companies for displaying snippets of articles in search results.

The threat is Google’s most potent yet as the digital giant tries to stem a flow of regulatory action worldwide, but such a radical step would hand an entire developed market to rivals.

At least 94 percent of online searches in Australia go through the Alphabet Inc unit, according to the local competition regulator.

“We don’t respond to threats,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “Australia makes our rules for things you can do in Australia. That’s done in our parliament. It’s done by our government. And that’s how things work here in Australia.”

Facebook Inc, the only other company targeted by the legislation, also opposes the law.

The social media platform reiterated at the hearing that it is considering blocking Australian-based accounts from sharing news on Facebook if the law is pushed through.

Google’s tougher stance drew rebukes from lawmakers at the hearing, with Australian Senator Andrew Bragg accusing the tech giant of trying to blackmail Australians and policymakers.

Google is behaving like a corporate bully, said Johan Lidberg, an associate professor at Melbourne’s Monash University who specializes in media and journalism.

“It’s about control and power,” Lidberg said. “They’re signaling to other regulators they’ll have a fight on their hands if they do this.”