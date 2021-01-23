Australia’s trade dispute with China cost it about US$3 billion in commodities sales last year, and that relatively small impact suggests there is little economic need for Canberra to bow to Beijing’s pressure.
That is the value of Australian exports lost last year compared with 2019, and covers commodities from copper and coal to wine and lobsters that are now subject to trade restrictions by Beijing, according to Chinese customs data.
The effect on some of those industries has been savage, as exporters are forced to abandon their biggest market and seek customers elsewhere.
At the same time, China’s state-aided splurge on infrastructure to rescue its economy from the COVID-19 pandemic has lifted the amount of iron ore it needs to fuel record-breaking steel production.
Australia is the dominant producer or iron ore and purchases by China rose almost US$10 billion last year.
The value forgone in commodity shipments to China does not capture replacement sales to new markets nor shifts in international prices and exchange rates. It is also dwarfed by Australia’s total exports of US$257 billion in the first 11 months of last year.
China’s total imports from the world fell 1.1 percent last year, as the pandemic roiled supply chains and depressed demand.
Beijing’s trade reprisals have stopped short of targeting the commodities most crucial to its own economy — iron ore and liquefied natural gas. They are also Australia’s biggest earners.
Australia is the developed economy most dependent on trade with China, and the two completed a free-trade agreement in 2015. Relations have deteriorated since 2018, when Canberra barred Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from its 5G network, and went into freefall last year after the government called for an independent probe into the origins of the virus.
China has made noises about breaking its reliance on foreign iron ore, but Australian miners are incredibly cost-effective and the government has few alternatives to avoid ratcheting up costs for its steel industry, the world’s largest.
Gas is viewed as a crucial bridging fuel to Beijing’s goal of carbon neutrality while it weans itself off coal. However, China does not produce enough domestically, and again, Australia is among the world’s top suppliers.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe