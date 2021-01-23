The administration of US President Joe Biden would prioritize domestic investments in workers and infrastructure before embarking on any new free trade agreements, said Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee for US secretary of the treasury.
A copy of her written responses to lawmakers’ queries after her confirmation hearing on Tuesday showed that Yellen also promised a comprehensive review of China’s implementation of a Phase 1 trade deal.
Washington would work more closely with allies to address “abusive” practices by the world’s second-largest economy, she said.
Photo: Reuters
The US Senate’s Finance Committee was to meet yesterday to vote on the nomination of the former US Federal Reserve chair, paving the way for a potential vote by the full Senate later yesterday or early next week.
Asked about a possible trade deal with Taiwan, Yellen said: “President Biden has been clear that he will not sign any new free trade agreements before the US makes major investments in American workers and our infrastructure,”
“Our economic recovery at home must be our top priority,” she said.
At the same time, the new administration planned to pursue “a robust trade agenda” and vowed to work closely with Biden to “reach out to our allies, rebuild bridges and pursue trade agreements that support American prosperity and put workers first,” she said.
Yellen said that the Biden administration would undertake a comprehensive review of all aspects of former US president Donald Trump’s trade policies toward China, including Beijing’s implementation of the interim trade deal signed in January last year.
“We will review the [US] tariffs on China and consult with our allies, and will not be making changes until we do both of these things,” Yellen said, adding that the Biden administration aimed to use its “full array of tools to counter China’s abusive economic practices and hold Beijing accountable.”
Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, on Thursday said his analysis showed that China’s purchases of US goods last year fell 42 percent short of the commitment Beijing made in the deal.
“As part of his review, [Biden] is going to consult with allies to galvanize collective pressure. We need an approach that actually brings meaningful pressure on China,” Yellen said.
Asked about whether Biden’s proposed increase in the corporate tax rate would harm the competitiveness of US companies, particularly with regard to China, Yellen said that any increase would be coupled with “massive investment” that would benefit US businesses.
Biden’s proposal to increase the corporate tax rate to 28 percent — the midpoint of the pre-2017 level and the rate imposed after Trump’s tax cut — would still leave it “substantially below the level that had been in place for decades.”
Yellen, who would be the first treasury secretary to serve as a statutory member of the White House National Security Council, vowed to crack down on terrorist financing networks and pledged a “rigorous” review of any foreign investments, also with the help of allies.
“If such coordination does not succeed, the Treasury Department should be prepared to strongly urge other nations to join us in targeting dangerous terrorists and proliferators, and expose their complicity if necessary,” Yellen said, adding that China must not be allowed to violate US sanctions.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe