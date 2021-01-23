An artificial intelligence (AI) program developed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has cut defect inspection labor by 50 percent on some production lines, the company said on Thursday.
The company has named the program Foxconn NxVAE, which stands for Foxconn Next Variational Autoencoder.
Variational autoencoders are artificial neural networks that can learn without supervision.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
“The yield rate of our production lines has exceeded 99 percent,” Hon Hai semiconductor subgroup vice president Gene Liu (劉錦勳) said in a news release.
The company has used the technology in the production of some handheld devices in its plants in China, it said.
Using cameras on production lines, the program detects defective products by comparing them with a “golden sample” — a perfect product sample — and then removes them from the lines without human intervention, it said.
The program is capable of detecting “the 13 most common types of defects accurately, without errors,” Hon Hai said.
In addition to reducing labor costs, the program would make it easier to switch from one product to another on a production line, the company said.
“Its self-learning ability does not require collecting, categorizing and labeling of the visuals, allowing for a more significant buffer in the usually tight production timeline,” it said.
It took the company eight months to develop Foxconn NxVAE, which is just one of the in-house AI solutions it has built to facilitate manufacturing, Hon Hai said.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe