US President Joe Biden’s picks to lead economic and foreign policy on Tuesday signaled that there would be no letup in Washington’s efforts to combat China’s trade abuses.
The comments reflect an unusual area of common ground with former US president Donald Trump, who over the past four years unleashed an aggressive and costly trade war that imposed billions of US dollars in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods.
Janet Yellen, Biden’s pick for US secretary of the Treasury, and Antony Blinken, who was tapped to lead the US Department of State, nonetheless emphasized areas of difference, particularly the Biden administration’s commitments to working with Washington’s allies, and promoting investments to make US firms and workers more competitive against Beijing.
Responding to questions from the US Senate Committee on Finance at her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Yellen called China “our most important strategic competitor.”
She accused Beijing of “undercutting American companies” by offering illegal subsidies, dumping products at below-market prices, stealing intellectual property and erecting barriers to US exports.
“We need to take on China’s abusive unfair and illegal practices,” she said, adding: “We’re prepared to use the full array of tools” to address those issues.
She also vowed to be watchful of the national security implications of China’s theft of “trade secrets” and “illegal efforts to acquire critical technology.”
Biden’s transition team pushed for her “swift confirmation” in a statement after her testimony, saying Yellen “demonstrated that she is the bold, experienced leader needed at the helm of the Treasury to begin building our economy back better.”
Blinken told the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, “president Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China,” but added: “I disagree very much with the way he went about it in a number of areas.”
Unlike Trump, who pulled back from multilateral organizations and attacked the trade policies of US partners and adversaries alike, Yellen said that it would be important “to work with our allies” to combat the challenge posed by China.
Democrats have for years complained bitterly about the exodus of jobs and manufacturing to the Asian country. Trump, a Republican, doubled down on those complaints and won the support of many workers.
Biden, a Democrat, has also pledged to defend US workers and manufacturing, and under his slogan “Build Back Better” is expected to soon propose a stimulus plan that includes massive infrastructure investments.
Yellen said that policy would help fend off Beijing’s economic challenge.
Washington needs to “make investments that allow us to compete with China ... by investing in our infrastructure, investing in our people and creating a more competitive economy,” she said.
Trump, like other administrations before him, also accused China of keeping its currency artificially low as a way to make its products cheaper and gain a trade advantage, and Yellen underscored Washington’s opposition to that practice.
She also told senators that global digital tax negotiations under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development are important for Washington to levy taxes on corporations that have moved their headquarters overseas.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of