Canada’s transport ministry on Monday said that it has approved the Boeing Co 737 MAX to fly again in the country from today, ending a nearly two-year grounding following two deadly crashes.
After a review of design changes and additional pilot training for the jetliner, Transport Canada said in a statement that it “will lift the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) which prohibits commercial operation of the aircraft in Canadian airspace on January 20, 2021.”
“This will allow for the return to service of the aircraft in Canada,” it said.
Photo: Reuters
Canadian airlines, it added, are expected to be ready to return the aircraft to service “in the coming days and weeks.”
Canada’s No. 2 carrier WestJet Airlines Ltd has said that it plans to return its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to the skies tomorrow, after Boeing addressed technical issues and improved pilot training.
Air Canada and Sunwing Airlines Inc also have 737 MAX aircraft in their fleets.
The MAX crisis began in 2018 when one of the jets crashed in Indonesia, followed by another in March 2019 in Ethiopia, which killed 346 people and saw the aircraft taken out of service across the globe.
Brazil was the first country to allow it to return to service, starting with a domestic flight last month by Brazilian budget carrier Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, followed by American Airlines Group Inc in the US.
Separately, Air Lease Corp is considering reinstating some previously canceled 737 MAX orders, although not until more regulators clear the jet’s return, Air Lease chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said.
Los Angeles-based Air Lease, one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing firms, had committed to 195 MAX purchases as of the end of 2019, including orders, options and planes already delivered.
Then came COVID-19, which sapped demand for aircraft and led to the loss of more than 1,000 MAX orders. The jet’s extended grounding after two deadly crashes gave struggling buyers leverage to cancel purchase contracts, which are normally iron-clad.
Udvar-Hazy’s comments suggest at least a portion of the dropped orders could reappear in Boeing’s backlog, although restored purchases would likely have terms more advantageous to the airlines and lessors.
Air Lease canceled 19 MAX orders last year, while converting some to larger Boeing 787s. It has 107 unfilled orders for the single-aisle jet, the Chicago-based manufacturer’s Web site says.
Udvar-Hazy said that Air Lease expects to firm up its fleet plans by this summer, with a focus on the 737-8 and 737-9 versions of the MAX.
He said that the new total would not approach 200 jets.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
