Hiyes International Co Ltd (海悅國際開發) retained the title of Taiwan’s top real-estate agency by last year securing more than NT$100 billion (US$3.51 billion) in business, an annual survey by Chinese-language My Housing Monthly showed yesterday.
Hiyes, which has held the No. 1 spot for 12 consecutive years, won 41 consignment deals valued at NT$138.6 billion, with more business in New Taipei City and Taoyuan than in Taipei, the survey found.
The findings suggest a continued southward migration, the survey said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
JSL Group (甲山林) came second with 26 deals totaling NT$124.25 billion, or 1.5 times more than a year earlier, it said.
The Global One (世界明珠), a mixed-use development project at the former site of Nankang Rubber Tire Corp’s (南港輪胎) plant in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) secured deals totaling NT$40 billion, while a residential complex in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城) contributed another NT$20 billion, it said.
Newland Developers Group (新聯陽實業) ranked third by securing 21 deals totaling NT$74.5 billion, while Creator Marketing Co (創意家行銷) came fourth with 13 cases totaling NT$34.7 billion, the survey showed.
Taoyuan-based 50jia Real Estate Group (五十甲建築) came fifth with 10 deals totaling NT$30.2 billion, followed by Top Scene Advertising Co (甲桂林廣告) with 11 deals at NT$29.2 billion and Pauian Archiland Co (璞園) with 11 deals at NT$28.71 billion, the survey found.
Those agencies reported an increase in business of 25 percent to 53 percent from a year earlier, My Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said, adding that the local property market had a profitable year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan’s quick and effective control of the virus outbreak made a fast recovery possible, while excessive liquidity and low interest rates also helped fuel growth momentum, Ho said.
Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) ranked eighth by securing 17 deals mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City, which amounted to NT$26.1 billion, the survey said.
My Housing Monthly is expecting a continued boom this year, supported by much-anticipated launches of extravagant housing projects in Taipei, Ho said.
Large real-estate agencies are in a better position to benefit from an upcycle, as experience and knowledge matter regarding large development projects, Ho added.
