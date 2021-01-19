Makalot Industrial Co’s (聚陽實業) board of directors yesterday priced 22 million new shares that are to be issued for a capital increase scheme at NT$136 apiece, the apparel maker said in a regulatory filing.
The price represents a discount of 30.79 percent from the closing price of NT$196.5 in Taipei trading yesterday, when the company’s shares rose 1.55 percent.
The company could raise NT$2.992 billion (US$105.02 million) in new capital from their sale, based on their pricing.
Photo: CNA
Makalot said in the filing that it plans to use part of the proceeds to pay off bank loans.
It announced the capital increase plan, the company’s first in six years, on Nov. 24 last year.
Makalot, which has paid-in capital of NT$2.199 billion, yesterday said it would finish its capital raising at the end of this month.
The company would use part of the new funds to expand production lines at its plants in Vietnam and Indonesia, which would increase its overall capacity by 20 percent this year, analysts said.
Makalot counts GAP Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Kohl’s Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc among its major customers.
The company earlier this month reported revenue of NT$6.04 billion for last quarter, down 24.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 6.3 percent year-on-year, while revenue for the whole of last year totaled NT$24.92 billion, down 7.85 percent from NT$27.05 billion in 2019.
Analysts at Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) and Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said that Makalot achieved slightly weaker-than-expected shipments last quarter due to low seasonality for channels from October to November last year and the effects of unprecedented shipping disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortfalls in labor and truck-trailer chassis due to the pandemic have caused congestion at ports in the US and Europe, resulting in a shortage of containers and higher freight rates, they said.
However, analysts said they remain positive about Makalot’s business prospects for this quarter, as the first quarter is traditionally a high season for the textile industry and market demand is solid.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with