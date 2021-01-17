Oil on Friday slid by the most in three weeks as a stronger US dollar and weak US economic data stoked concerns over an economic rebound.
The US dollar strengthened, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. US consumer sentiment cooled more than forecast this month and other economic data such as sluggish retail sales and producer prices also portray the obstacles still facing the country as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, US president-elect Joe Biden said that he would ask the US Congress for US$1.9 trillion to fund immediate relief for the US economy, which has been pummeled by the pandemic, but the large price tag and inclusion of initiatives opposed by many Republicans set up the aid package for a drawn out legislative battle.
Photo: Reuters
“We’ve had a lot of strength in a number of different markets and now we’re getting a pullback,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St Louis, Missouri.
O’Grady said that oil markets need “driving to go up. If people have money and no place to spend it, it doesn’t make any difference.”
West Texas Intermediate for February delivery fell 2.86 percent to US$52.04 a barrel, down 0.38 percent for the week.
Brent crude for March delivery dropped 2.34 percent to US$55.10 a barrel, down 1.59 percent from a week earlier.
Despite the pullback in oil futures, vaccine breakthroughs and Saudi Arabia’s pledge earlier this month to deepen output cuts are expected to support prices.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said that a “nasty deficit” could emerge in the oil market later this year.
Meanwhile, technical indicators had been flashing warnings signs all week. The 14-day Relative Strength Index for both US and global benchmark crude futures traded above 70 this week in a sign that they were overbought, although both slipped under that level on Friday.
A “short-term pullback” is likely in store for “oil prices, given the recent loss of support from a number of key factors,” Rabobank commodities strategist Ryan Fitzmaurice wrote in a note. “With that said, the dips may be shallow as investor appetite for commodities appears to be increasing rapidly following the recent bullish oil calls and talk of a commodity super-cycle from some of the larger and more prominent US investment banks.”
The market’s structure has also softened. Brent’s prompt timespread dipped back into contango on Friday, a bearish structure where nearby prices are cheaper than later-dated ones.
This week has seen the annual commodity index rebalancing take place — a move that was expected to see as much as US$9 billion flow into the oil market.
Since it began on Friday last week, there has been a surge in so-called trading-at-settlement volumes, an instrument often used by participants with index exposure.
For Brent, average volumes over the past five days have reached a record.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize