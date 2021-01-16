Price drops key to 5G handsets’ rise: Samsung

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The nation’s 5G smartphone penetration rate is forecast to climb to 80 percent by the end of the year, as more affordable handsets become commercially available, Samsung Electronics Taiwan Co (台灣三星電子) said yesterday.

“The price of entry-level 5G handsets will probably drop to NT$7,000 to NT$8,000 by the end of the year,” Samsung Taiwan vice president Jacob Chen (陳啟蒙) told reporters during the launch of the company’s new flagship S21 5G smartphone series in Taipei.

That represents a significant price drop from NT$12,000 at present, he said.

Samsung Electronics Taiwan Co vice president Jacob Chen displays the company’s new 5G smartphones during a media briefing in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Samsung is lowering handset prices as 5G component supply chains mature, Chen said, adding that folding phones are also likely to see a price drop.

Prices for the S21 series are NT$4,000 to NT$7,000 lower compared with the previous generation. Samsung expects sales of the new 5G phones to increase 20 percent compared with the S20 series, Chen said.

“The sales of flagship handsets were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” he said.

However, market penetration for 5G accounts would lag significantly behind handset penetration, he said.

“Telecoms have been proactive in encouraging users to upgrade to 5G, but so far we haven’t seen a ‘killer app,’” he said.

Following the debut of 5G services last year, about 35 percent of Taiwanese mobile users are forecast to upgrade to 5G services by the end of this year, Chen said.

Noting that handsets priced at more than NT$20,000 account for 40 percent of the Taiwanese market, but make up 70 percent of the market value, Chen said the focus for Samsung is on the flagship model market.

“We aim to be No. 1 in the Taiwan high-end Android market,” he said.

The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are to go on sale on Jan. 29 in Taiwan.