US President Donald Trump has signed an order strengthening a ban on US investments in companies with ties to the Chinese military, the White House said on Wednesday, curbing Chinese access to US capital markets days before he leaves office.
Under the amended directive, which was first issued on Nov. 11 last year, US investors would be required to have completely divested their holdings of securities of companies designated by the US Department of Defense as owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
The change expands the scope of the directive, which initially only restricted US investors from buying those securities from that date.
“Today’s executive order ensures that the United States retains a key tool to protect US investors from funding Chinese military modernization,” a senior administration official said.
The executive order is part of Trump’s bid to cement his tough-on-China legacy in the waning days of his presidency. It also sought to give teeth to a 1999 law that tasked the defense department with drafting a list of Chinese companies it believes are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
Among the 35 companies that the department has so far blacklisted are China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際) and oil giant CNOOC Ltd (中國海洋石油).
Reuters and other outlets earlier on Wednesday reported that the Trump administration had scrapped plans to blacklist tech giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Baidu Inc (百度) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
US officials had weighed whether to include the three companies on the trading blacklist due to alleged ties to the Chinese military, but decided against the move, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Alibaba and Baidu trade on the NASDAQ, while Tencent is listed in Hong Kong, where Alibaba also has a secondary listing.
Senior US officials disagreed about whether to ban the three firms from US portfolios, with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin ultimately prevailing in a dispute with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it reported.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Separately, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC said it would remove oil giant CNOOC securities before Feb.1 due to the US sanctions.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and