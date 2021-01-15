E-commerce company PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) has pledged to invest NT$2.9 billion (US$101.9 million) in a new smart logistics center in Taoyuan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The project is part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative to increase the nation’s competitiveness and sophistication in manufacturing, InvesTaiwan Service Center interim spokeswoman Nicole Chen (陳明珠) said.
“It doesn’t matter if it is a manufacturing project or a service sector project. The initiative is looking for smart projects with a high degree of automation,” Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The logistics center in the Chunghwa Post Logistics Park (中華郵政物流園區) in Taoyuan’s Gueishan District (龜山) would enhance PChome’s delivery capability and help ship Taiwanese products from small and medium-sized businesses to overseas markets, she said.
The company yesterday did not elaborate on the investment. PChome chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) in May 2019 said that the company would invest NT$3 billion to set up systems and equipment in the new logistics center, and create up to 5,000 jobs.
The ministry also announced that Winway Technology Co (穎崴科技), which provides semiconductor testing interfaces, broke ground on a NT$3.25 billion investment in Kaohsiung’s Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區).
Describing Winway as a “hidden champion in semiconductors,” Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said that the investment would complete the semiconductor cluster at the zone.
Winway would provide services to ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) and NXP Semiconductors NV, which also have facilities in the zone.
“The ministry will keep investing in the zone to make it a quality semiconductor manufacturing hub,” Lin said.
The Winway project, which is also part of Invest in Taiwan, is expected to generate NT$1 billion in annual output and create 200 jobs, the ministry said.
Export Processing Zone Administration Director-General Huang Wen-guu (黃文谷) said that the zone is “nearing capacity,” urging the government to expand the zone.
“We look forward to the zone being renamed, as this would reflect the increasingly diverse high-tech companies with facilities in the zone,” Huang said, referring to the zone’s proposed rebranding as technology industrial park, a plan pending Executive Yuan approval.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and