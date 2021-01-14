General Motors Co (GM) on Tuesday unveiled plans to build electric vans under the new BrightDrop brand, in a move aimed at creating a new ecosystem for delivery of goods.
“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” GM chairman and chief executive Mary Barra said as she unveiled the new brand at the virtual Consumer Electronics Show.
GM is partnering with delivery giant Fedex Corp to test the new vehicles and offer what Barra called a “one-stop-shop solution.”
Photo: Reuters
The move comes with GM and other automakers racing to keep pace with electric-vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc’s dizzying growth and as Amazon.com Inc is set to launch its own electric delivery vans from the start-up Rivian Automotive Inc.
GM said the new brand aims to offer “an integrated ecosystem of electric products, software and services.”
The new business unit would offer a platform for transport from warehouses to retailers as well as for home deliveries, according to the US auto giant, aiming for a piece of what it sees as an US$850 billion market for parcel, food delivery and other logistics, fueled by surging online commerce.
Its “electric pallet,” called the BrightDrop EP1, would be available early this year and is to be a propulsion-assisted system to move goods over short distances, such as from a vehicle to the customer’s front door.
“Don’t be surprised to see couriers leading EP1s down our sidewalks in the next few months,” Barra said in her streamed presentation.
The first electric van, called the EV600, would be on roads later this year, GM said.
“We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way,” Barra said.
GM also unveiled a new fast-charging system for the vehicles to be known as the Ultium platform.
The EV600 is targeted to have an estimated range of up to 400km on a full charge.
GM said it has been testing the pallets with FedEx Express and found that couriers were able to boost their deliveries by 25 percent, while reducing physical strain.
FedEx also would be the first customer for the EV600 vehicles to be delivered later this year.
“Our need for reliable, sustainable transportation has never been more important,” said Richard Smith, FedEx Express regional president of the Americas.
GM has been ramping up efforts to shift to electric vehicles, and on Tuesday offered a preview of its Cadillac EV, to be called Celestiq, and a new version of its Bolt EV.
“All of this advanced technology puts GM in an incredible position to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles,” Barra said.
GM separately unveiled its concept for an autonomous air taxi at the electronics show.
The US auto giant offered few details, releasing only a video of the Cadillac brand electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft on its digital exhibit page.
Several aeronautics firms and start-ups have shown similar flying vehicles in the past few years, although there are no apparent plans for any immediate commercialization.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to