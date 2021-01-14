Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, the convenience-store giant that owns the Circle K chain, on Tuesday said that it is exploring a transaction with French grocer Carrefour SA, a deal that would represent a major strategy shift for the Canadian firm.
Couche-Tard said that it has started “exploratory discussions” on a friendly deal with Carrefour, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.
There is no certainty the talks would lead to a transaction, the Quebec-based company said.
Photo: AFP
Shares of Carrefour have risen 10 percent in Paris trading this year, giving the company a market capitalization of 12.6 billion euros (US$15.4 billion) at Tuesday’s close.
Couche-Tard shares slipped 2.2 percent after the initial Bloomberg report, closing at C$41.31 in Toronto to value the company at almost C$46 billion (US$36 billion).
Representatives for Carrefour could not immediately be reached for comment.
Couche-Tard’s focus has been convenience stores and gas stations, not supermarkets. It has built an empire by methodically acquiring smaller rivals, first at home in Canada before entering the US in 2001 and Europe in 2012.
Lately, its focus had been on the US and Asia-Pacific regions, where it tried to buy Caltex Australia Ltd before deciding against a revised offer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A deal with Carrefour would expand its presence in Europe, where its potential target operates more than 2,800 supermarkets and 703 larger-format hypermarkets, and in Latin America, where it has stores in Argentina and Brazil.
Couche-Tard, which started from a single store in a Montreal suburb in 1980, has a no-frills reputation, with top management known for visiting scores of stores to spot weaknesses before making acquisitions.
It agreed in 2016 to buy US gas-station operator CST Brands Inc for about US$4 billion, and gained a foothold in Scandinavia and the Baltic region through its 2012 purchase of Statoil Fuel & Retail ASA.
Last year, it was among potential suitors competing to acquire US gas station operator Speedway, which was eventually sold to Seven & i Holdings Co for US$21 billion.
Couche-Tard has a network of more than 9,000 convenience stores in North America, most of which also offer fuel, according to its Web site.
It also had about 2,700 locations in Europe as of October last year.
A pioneer of the hypermarket format, Carrefour lost ground in the past few years to Leclerc SA and German discounters in France, while forays into overseas markets such as Latin America and China have produced mixed results.
Carrefour two years ago sold an 80 percent stake in its China unit to local retailer Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購). It had about 5.2 billion euros in net debt as of June last year, down from almost 6 billion euros a year earlier, partly due to proceeds from the China deal.
Carrefour has held up fairly well during the pandemic. It posted its strongest revenue growth in at least two decades during the third quarter, as an increase in the number of people working from home boosted demand for groceries.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to