Philippine bank governor expects rebound in 2021

‘WORST IS BEHIND US’: BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said that he expects ‘solid growth’ in the fourth quarter and ‘double-digit growth’ in the next quarter

Reuters, MANILA





The worst is over for a Philippine economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and a “remarkable rebound” is expected this year, the central bank head said yesterday, adding that its accommodative monetary stance is sufficient for a revival in growth.

“The worst is behind us. The recovery phase has begun,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno told the Reuters Next conference, citing “green shoots” such as improvements in remittances and foreign direct investments.

Speaking ahead of the Jan. 28 release of the GDP data for last year, Diokno said that he also expects “solid” growth in the fourth quarter of last year and “double-digit percentage” growth in the second quarter of this year.

“The current policy is sufficient to carry us through,” Diokno said, after the economy last year had its first recession in nearly three decades.

Growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent is forecast for this year, after last year’s projected contraction of 8.5 to 9.5 percent, he said.

Last year, the BSP cut interest rates five times for a total of 200 basis points, with the benchmark overnight reverse repurchase facility rate at a record low of 2 percent, making it among the world’s most aggressive in policyeasing.

It also cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 200 basis points, and provided extra liquidity support by purchasing government securities and extending loans to the government.

The BSP has injected about 2 trillion pesos (US$41.62 billion) into the financial system, equivalent to 10 percent of the country’s GDP.

Diokno said that inflation, which averaged 2.6 percent last year, would remain within the 2 to 4 percent target range this year and next year, providing space for the central bank to further support growth, if necessary.

The central bank is set to review monetary policy on Feb. 11.