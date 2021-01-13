Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Caution drives TAIEX lower

The TAIEX closed lower yesterday as investors locked in their earlier gains because of caution over the outlook for US markets after authorities warned of security threats at US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday next week. However, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) continued to rise due to optimism that the contract chipmaker would deliver positive leads in an investor conference tomorrow, helping the broader market limit losses, dealers said. In addition, reports that a mass evacuation of patients from a northern Taiwan hospital late on Monday — implying possible COVID-19 infections within the hospital — sparked buying among virus prevention stocks, they said. The TAIEX ended down 56.6 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,500.70, on turnover of NT$369.601 billion (US$12.98 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.43 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Intel reassures on Ice Lake

Intel Corp on Monday said that a server chip built with its best production technique would be available in large volumes in the first quarter, an attempt to convince customers that its manufacturing operations are recovering from long delays. The third generation of Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Ice Lake, is undergoing a “volume ramp” on Intel’s 10-nanometer (nm) production, it said. Xeon chips are the heart of giant server farms run by cloud providers such as Amazon.com Inc and Google. However, these customers have begun designing their own data center chips and often have TSMC, which is ahead of the US firm in process technology, make the components. Separately, Intel plans to tap TSMC to make a second-generation discrete graphics chip for personal computers that it hopes will help it combat the rise of Nvidia Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said. The chip, known as “DG2,” is to be made using a new process technology that TSMC has not yet formally named, but is an enhanced version of its 7nm process, the two people said.

ELECTRONICS

Delta sales hit all-time high

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Monday announced that consolidated revenue for last month totaled NT$26.91 billion, up 5.6 percent month-on-month and 20.1 percent year-on-year. The nation’s leading power management solutions provider, Delta classifies its products under three divisions: power electronics, automation and infrastructure, which accounted for 54 percent, 14 percent and 32 percent of its total revenue last month. Last month’s results led its fourth-quarter revenue to rise 1.12 percent quarterly and 15.2 percent annually to NT$78.55 billion. For the full year, revenue reached a record-high NT$282.61 billion, up 5.4 percent from NT$268.13 billion in 2019.

TELECOMS

APG fault under repair: CHT

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信), the nation’s largest telecom service provider, yesterday said it expected a damaged Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine communications cable to resume normal services by Wednesday next week. The company said in a statement that it has allocated other submarine communications cables to support customers’ usage, adding that most customers were not significantly affected by the incident. Chunghwa’s remarks came after local media reports said subscribers of Netflix Inc and Line Inc had encountered slow Internet connections due to the APG fault.