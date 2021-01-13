EQUITIES
Caution drives TAIEX lower
The TAIEX closed lower yesterday as investors locked in their earlier gains because of caution over the outlook for US markets after authorities warned of security threats at US president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday next week. However, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) continued to rise due to optimism that the contract chipmaker would deliver positive leads in an investor conference tomorrow, helping the broader market limit losses, dealers said. In addition, reports that a mass evacuation of patients from a northern Taiwan hospital late on Monday — implying possible COVID-19 infections within the hospital — sparked buying among virus prevention stocks, they said. The TAIEX ended down 56.6 points, or 0.36 percent, at 15,500.70, on turnover of NT$369.601 billion (US$12.98 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.43 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Intel reassures on Ice Lake
Intel Corp on Monday said that a server chip built with its best production technique would be available in large volumes in the first quarter, an attempt to convince customers that its manufacturing operations are recovering from long delays. The third generation of Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Ice Lake, is undergoing a “volume ramp” on Intel’s 10-nanometer (nm) production, it said. Xeon chips are the heart of giant server farms run by cloud providers such as Amazon.com Inc and Google. However, these customers have begun designing their own data center chips and often have TSMC, which is ahead of the US firm in process technology, make the components. Separately, Intel plans to tap TSMC to make a second-generation discrete graphics chip for personal computers that it hopes will help it combat the rise of Nvidia Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said. The chip, known as “DG2,” is to be made using a new process technology that TSMC has not yet formally named, but is an enhanced version of its 7nm process, the two people said.
ELECTRONICS
Delta sales hit all-time high
Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) on Monday announced that consolidated revenue for last month totaled NT$26.91 billion, up 5.6 percent month-on-month and 20.1 percent year-on-year. The nation’s leading power management solutions provider, Delta classifies its products under three divisions: power electronics, automation and infrastructure, which accounted for 54 percent, 14 percent and 32 percent of its total revenue last month. Last month’s results led its fourth-quarter revenue to rise 1.12 percent quarterly and 15.2 percent annually to NT$78.55 billion. For the full year, revenue reached a record-high NT$282.61 billion, up 5.4 percent from NT$268.13 billion in 2019.
TELECOMS
APG fault under repair: CHT
Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信), the nation’s largest telecom service provider, yesterday said it expected a damaged Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine communications cable to resume normal services by Wednesday next week. The company said in a statement that it has allocated other submarine communications cables to support customers’ usage, adding that most customers were not significantly affected by the incident. Chunghwa’s remarks came after local media reports said subscribers of Netflix Inc and Line Inc had encountered slow Internet connections due to the APG fault.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to
If Apple Inc is going to make a success of its car project, it has to target the US$230 billion luxury auto market. Doing so might be the only way to keep investors happy. However, displacing 125-year-old incumbents like Mercedes-Benz would not be straightforward. The iPhone maker has reignited efforts to build its own vehicle, Reuters reported last month, although it is at least five years away from production, Bloomberg News revealed on Thursday. Since the project started in 2014, Apple has undergone numerous false starts, laying off hundreds of staff in 2016 and 2019, as costs ballooned and the focus shifted